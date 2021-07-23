American Express, Twitter rise; Boston Beer, Intel fall

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

TAL Education Corp., down $14.52 to $6.

U.S.-listed shares of Chinese for-profit education companies sank on fears of a regulatory clampdown by Beijing.

Boston Beer Co., down $246.54 to $701.

The brewer of Samuel Adams beer reported weaker-than-expected results, saying it overestimated demand for hard seltzer.

Intel Corp., down $2.96 to $53.

The chipmaker reported solid second-quarter financial results but also said supply chain problems would likely persist.

Twitter Inc., up $2.12 to $71.69.

The social media company handily beat Wall Street's second-quarter financial forecasts on growing advertising demand.

Snap Inc., up $15 to $77.97.

The parent company of Snapchat reported results that were much better than Wall Street was expecting.

Skechers U.S.A. Inc., up $3.01 to $54.22.

The shoe company reported strong second-quarter financial results and gave investors an encouraging profit forecast.

American Express Co., up $2.28 to $173.18.

The credit card issuer reported strong second-quarter profit and revenue as consumer spending increased.

Kimberly-Clark Corp., up 71 cents to $135.66.

The maker of Huggies diapers and Kleenex tissue reported disappointing second-quarter financial results.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target American Express (AXP) 1.9 $173.27 +1.4% 0.99% 28.45 Hold $151.20 Kimberly-Clark (KMB) 2.3 $135.73 +0.6% 3.36% 20.35 Hold $144.33

Graduations are often seen as an ending. But they also have the potential to be an exciting new beginning. We may be biased, but we believe an ideal way to launch your graduate into the world is by helping them begin their investing education. And one way to help them do that is by having them invest in what they know.This current crop of graduates has never lived in a world without things like iPhones, the internet, and they were the generation that likely had smartphones when they were in high school. This is a generation that has embraced and demanded relentless technological innovation. And they have rewarded the companies that have delivered.Now it’s time to reward them, and maybe yourself as well. In this special presentation, we’ll take a look at seven stocks that would make ideal graduation gifts. Each of these stocks has a lesson(s) for graduates to take throughout their lives and careers.