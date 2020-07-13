Analog Devices, AMC fall; Pfizer, Quest Diagnostics rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Monday:

Analog Devices Inc., down $7.25 to $117.25.

The Norwood, Massachusetts chipmaker is buying rival Maxim Integrated Products in an all-stock deal worth $20 billion.

PepsiCo Inc., up 45 cents to $134.91.

The soda and snack maker beat Wall Street's fiscal second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Tesla Inc., down $47.59 to $1,497.06.

The electric vehicle maker cut the starting price of its Model Y SUV, according to media reports.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., down 34 cents to $4.26.

The movie theater chain announced a restructuring deal that will provide $300 million in financing.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc., down 11 cents to $5.59.

The satellite radio company is buying E.W. Scripps' podcast unit Stitcher.

Benefytt Technologies Inc., up $8.43 to $30.80.

The health insurance technology company is being bought by Madison Dearborn Partners.

Quest Diagnostics Inc., up $2.32 to $119.14.

The nationwide chain of clinical labs gave investors an encouraging second-quarter profit and revenue forecast.

Pfizer Inc., up $1.38 to $35.21.

Two of the drug company's potential coronavirus vaccines were given a “fast-track” designation by the U.S. government.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company Beat the Market™ Rank Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Quest Diagnostics (DGX) 2.0 $119.14 +2.0% 1.88% 20.51 Hold $114.78 Pfizer (PFE) 2.5 $35.21 +4.1% 4.32% 12.58 Hold $38.61 Sirius XM (SIRI) 1.7 $5.59 -1.9% 0.89% 24.30 Buy $6.95 Tesla (TSLA) 1.2 $1,497.06 -3.1% N/A -1,682.09 Hold $644.56 PepsiCo (PEP) 2.3 $134.91 +0.3% 3.03% 26.20 Buy $142.69 Analog Devices (ADI) 2.3 $117.25 -5.8% 2.12% 39.35 Buy $123.00 AMC Entertainment (AMC) 2.0 $4.26 -7.4% 2.82% -0.20 Hold $7.50