Analyst Downgrades Allbirds Stock on Revenue, Competition

S&P 500   4,048.29 (+0.00%)
DOW   33,430.24 (+0.00%)
QQQ   300.45 (+0.14%)
AAPL   153.41 (-0.27%)
MSFT   256.91 (+0.02%)
META   189.08 (+2.26%)
GOOGL   95.62 (+0.52%)
AMZN   94.20 (+0.48%)
TSLA   191.97 (-0.95%)
NVDA   237.34 (+0.76%)
NIO   9.21 (-1.07%)
BABA   89.39 (-0.26%)
AMD   81.62 (+0.57%)
T   18.83 (+0.32%)
F   12.91 (-0.54%)
MU   56.59 (-0.42%)
CGC   2.23 (+0.00%)
GE   87.12 (+0.07%)
DIS   100.65 (+-0.01%)
AMC   6.29 (+0.64%)
PYPL   76.54 (-0.31%)
PFE   40.84 (-0.66%)
NFLX   313.56 (+0.49%)
S&P 500   4,048.29 (+0.00%)
DOW   33,430.24 (+0.00%)
QQQ   300.45 (+0.14%)
AAPL   153.41 (-0.27%)
MSFT   256.91 (+0.02%)
META   189.08 (+2.26%)
GOOGL   95.62 (+0.52%)
AMZN   94.20 (+0.48%)
TSLA   191.97 (-0.95%)
NVDA   237.34 (+0.76%)
NIO   9.21 (-1.07%)
BABA   89.39 (-0.26%)
AMD   81.62 (+0.57%)
T   18.83 (+0.32%)
F   12.91 (-0.54%)
MU   56.59 (-0.42%)
CGC   2.23 (+0.00%)
GE   87.12 (+0.07%)
DIS   100.65 (+-0.01%)
AMC   6.29 (+0.64%)
PYPL   76.54 (-0.31%)
PFE   40.84 (-0.66%)
NFLX   313.56 (+0.49%)
S&P 500   4,048.29 (+0.00%)
DOW   33,430.24 (+0.00%)
QQQ   300.45 (+0.14%)
AAPL   153.41 (-0.27%)
MSFT   256.91 (+0.02%)
META   189.08 (+2.26%)
GOOGL   95.62 (+0.52%)
AMZN   94.20 (+0.48%)
TSLA   191.97 (-0.95%)
NVDA   237.34 (+0.76%)
NIO   9.21 (-1.07%)
BABA   89.39 (-0.26%)
AMD   81.62 (+0.57%)
T   18.83 (+0.32%)
F   12.91 (-0.54%)
MU   56.59 (-0.42%)
CGC   2.23 (+0.00%)
GE   87.12 (+0.07%)
DIS   100.65 (+-0.01%)
AMC   6.29 (+0.64%)
PYPL   76.54 (-0.31%)
PFE   40.84 (-0.66%)
NFLX   313.56 (+0.49%)
S&P 500   4,048.29 (+0.00%)
DOW   33,430.24 (+0.00%)
QQQ   300.45 (+0.14%)
AAPL   153.41 (-0.27%)
MSFT   256.91 (+0.02%)
META   189.08 (+2.26%)
GOOGL   95.62 (+0.52%)
AMZN   94.20 (+0.48%)
TSLA   191.97 (-0.95%)
NVDA   237.34 (+0.76%)
NIO   9.21 (-1.07%)
BABA   89.39 (-0.26%)
AMD   81.62 (+0.57%)
T   18.83 (+0.32%)
F   12.91 (-0.54%)
MU   56.59 (-0.42%)
CGC   2.23 (+0.00%)
GE   87.12 (+0.07%)
DIS   100.65 (+-0.01%)
AMC   6.29 (+0.64%)
PYPL   76.54 (-0.31%)
PFE   40.84 (-0.66%)
NFLX   313.56 (+0.49%)

Analyst Downgrades Allbirds Stock on Revenue, Competition

Mon., March 6, 2023 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Wedbush downgraded the shares of footwear and apparel manufacturer Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) to "neutral" form "outperform" and cut its target price by $1 to $3, citing slowing revenue growth and concerns about underperformance compared to its sector peers.

Coming into today, half of the 12 covering brokerages still recommended a "strong buy," so we could see a further shift in analyst sentiment in the near term. What's more, BIRD's 12-month average target price of $4.80 is a 60% premium to Friday's close, leaving room for more price adjustments to the lower end. 

Allbirds stock is taking a step back in response, last seen 4.4% lower to trade at $2.93. The stock just snapped a three-week losing streak, and stands 22.5% higher in 2023; however, year-over-year, BIRD is down more than 53%. 

Where should you invest $1,000 right now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here


10 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Now

MarketBeat just released its list of 10 cheap stocks that have been overlooked by the market and may be seriously undervalued. Click the link below to see which companies made the list.

Get This Free Report
10 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Now Cover

Recent Videos

Domino’s Pizza Stock Not a Buy...Yet
Domino’s Pizza Stock Not a Buy...Yet
Home Depot Stock Earnings Slide, Long Term Value Still There
Home Depot Stock Earnings Slide, Long Term Value Still There
AbbVie Stock Still a Solid Buy Despite Challenges
AbbVie Stock Still a Solid Buy Despite Challenges
Safe Harbor Stocks for a Stormy Market
Safe Harbor Stocks for a Stormy Market

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines: