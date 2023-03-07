Analyst Downgrades Allbirds Stock on Revenue, Competition

Wedbush downgraded the shares of footwear and apparel manufacturer Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) to "neutral" form "outperform" and cut its target price by $1 to $3, citing slowing revenue growth and concerns about underperformance compared to its sector peers.

Coming into today, half of the 12 covering brokerages still recommended a "strong buy," so we could see a further shift in analyst sentiment in the near term. What's more, BIRD's 12-month average target price of $4.80 is a 60% premium to Friday's close, leaving room for more price adjustments to the lower end.

Allbirds stock is taking a step back in response, last seen 4.4% lower to trade at $2.93. The stock just snapped a three-week losing streak, and stands 22.5% higher in 2023; however, year-over-year, BIRD is down more than 53%.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here