Analyst Says Hilton Hotels Stock Can Endure Challenges

S&P 500   3,992.01
DOW   32,798.40
QQQ   297.82
Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
Minerals for Green Revolution a Massive Investor Opportunity (Ad)
Oil Tankers In Buy Range After Breaking Out Of Bases
Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot! 
Minerals for Green Revolution a Massive Investor Opportunity (Ad)
Occidental Petroleum: What Would Warren Buffett Do? 
Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
Move Over Lithium – 220 Pounds of Graphite In Every EV Battery (Ad)
Tucker Carlson's scorn for Trump revealed in court papers
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
S&P 500   3,992.01
DOW   32,798.40
QQQ   297.82
Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
Minerals for Green Revolution a Massive Investor Opportunity (Ad)
Oil Tankers In Buy Range After Breaking Out Of Bases
Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot! 
Minerals for Green Revolution a Massive Investor Opportunity (Ad)
Occidental Petroleum: What Would Warren Buffett Do? 
Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
Move Over Lithium – 220 Pounds of Graphite In Every EV Battery (Ad)
Tucker Carlson's scorn for Trump revealed in court papers
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
S&P 500   3,992.01
DOW   32,798.40
QQQ   297.82
Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
Minerals for Green Revolution a Massive Investor Opportunity (Ad)
Oil Tankers In Buy Range After Breaking Out Of Bases
Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot! 
Minerals for Green Revolution a Massive Investor Opportunity (Ad)
Occidental Petroleum: What Would Warren Buffett Do? 
Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
Move Over Lithium – 220 Pounds of Graphite In Every EV Battery (Ad)
Tucker Carlson's scorn for Trump revealed in court papers
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
S&P 500   3,992.01
DOW   32,798.40
QQQ   297.82
Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
Minerals for Green Revolution a Massive Investor Opportunity (Ad)
Oil Tankers In Buy Range After Breaking Out Of Bases
Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot! 
Minerals for Green Revolution a Massive Investor Opportunity (Ad)
Occidental Petroleum: What Would Warren Buffett Do? 
Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
Move Over Lithium – 220 Pounds of Graphite In Every EV Battery (Ad)
Tucker Carlson's scorn for Trump revealed in court papers
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Analyst Says Hilton Hotels Stock Can Endure Challenges

Thu., March 9, 2023 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Barclays upgraded Hilton Hotels Corporation (NYSE:HLT) to "overweight" from "equal weight" this morning and raised its price target to $168 from $151. The analyst in question praised the company's ability to withstand macro challenges, noting that as an advantage over its peers.

The equity is up 1.3% ahead of the open to trade at $149.36. The $153 region capped the stock's rally in February, but the $144 level emerged as floor to contain that pullback. Since January, the 40-day moving average has supported the shares, helping to contribute to their 16.7% year-to-date lead.

Options traders have been firmly optimistic in the last 10 weeks, with 14.50 calls bought for every put at the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX). HLT's 50-day call/put volume ratio stands higher than all readings from the last 12 months, indicating long calls have been much more popular than usual.

Options may be a solid way to bet on Hilton Hotels stock's next moves, as they are attractively priced at the moment. This is per HLT's Schaeffer's Volatility Index (SVI) of 25%, which ranks in the low 11th percentile of annual readings.

Where should you invest $1,000 right now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here


The Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2023

Looking to generate income with your stock portfolio? Use these ten stocks to generate a safe and reliable source of investment income.

Get This Free Report
The Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2023 Cover

Recent Videos

Has Rivian Stock Reached a Buyable Bottom?
Has Rivian Stock Reached a Buyable Bottom?
NVIDIA Stock Confirms Reversal Headed Higher?
NVIDIA Stock Confirms Reversal Headed Higher?
Domino’s Pizza Stock Not a Buy...Yet
Domino’s Pizza Stock Not a Buy...Yet
Home Depot Stock Earnings Slide, Long Term Value Still There
Home Depot Stock Earnings Slide, Long Term Value Still There

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines: