Asian shares mostly higher after further gains on Wall St

50% OFF
MarketBeat Daily Premium
Just $99 for a limited time (normally $199)
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,998.95
DOW   32,036.90
QQQ   307.38
Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 - Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
Five (5) Stocks Under $50 With Double-Digit Upside 
Should You Own Either Of These Two Semiconductors? Part Two.
Kinder Morgan Continues To Beat Expectations On Robust Demand
Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
S&P 500   3,998.95
DOW   32,036.90
QQQ   307.38
Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 - Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
Five (5) Stocks Under $50 With Double-Digit Upside 
Should You Own Either Of These Two Semiconductors? Part Two.
Kinder Morgan Continues To Beat Expectations On Robust Demand
Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
S&P 500   3,998.95
DOW   32,036.90
QQQ   307.38
Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 - Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
Five (5) Stocks Under $50 With Double-Digit Upside 
Should You Own Either Of These Two Semiconductors? Part Two.
Kinder Morgan Continues To Beat Expectations On Robust Demand
Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
S&P 500   3,998.95
DOW   32,036.90
QQQ   307.38
Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 - Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
Five (5) Stocks Under $50 With Double-Digit Upside 
Should You Own Either Of These Two Semiconductors? Part Two.
Kinder Morgan Continues To Beat Expectations On Robust Demand
Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results

Asian shares mostly higher after further gains on Wall St

Friday, July 22, 2022 | Elaine Kurtenbach, AP Business Writer


A person walks past an electronic board showing the Nikkei 225 stock index at a securities company in Tokyo, Friday, July 22, 2022. Asian shares were mostly higher on Friday after another day of gains on Wall Street amid a deluge of news about the economy, interest rates and corporate profits. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)

BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares were mostly higher on Friday after another day of gains on Wall Street amid a deluge of news about the economy, interest rates and corporate profits.

Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced while Seoul and Shanghai declined. U.S. futures edged lower while oil prices rose.

Japan reported its inflation rose at a slower pace in June, with food prices growing 6.5% year-on-year compared to 12.3% in May and the increase in energy costs falling to 16.5% from 20.8%. Core inflation excluding volatile energy and food prices rose to 2.6% from 2.2% the month before.

The Bank of Japan has indicated that unlike the Federal Reserve and other central banks, however, it does not intend to raise its minus 0.1% benchmark interest rate to counter the trend given that wages are not rising in tandem with prices, constraining consumer demand.

A preliminary reading on factory activity for Japan showed output and new orders contracting to their worst levels in months. Companies blamed shortages of raw materials and rising costs.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index gained 0.4% to 27,924.97 while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong edged 0.1% higher, to 20,598.98. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 added 0.2% to 6,807.10.

In South Korea, the Kospi declined 0.3% to 2,402.72. The Shanghai Composite index lost 0.3% to 3,261.12.

Much of the focus this week has been on Europe. The European Central Bank opted, as expected, to raise its key interest rate Thursday, ending a yearslong experiment with negative interest rates. It was its first increase in 11 years.

A key pipeline carrying Russian natural gas into the region reopened, though at 40% of capacity as worries persisted that Moscow may restrict supplies to punish allies of Ukraine. In Italy, Premier Mario Draghi resigned after his ruling coalition fell apart. That adds more uncertainty as Europe contends with the war in Ukraine, high inflation and the potential for trouble in Europe’s bond markets.


On Wall Street, the S&P 500 climbed 1% to 3,998.95 on Thursday, returning to its highest level in six weeks. The Dow rose 0.5% to 32,036.90 and the Nasdaq rose 1.4% to 12,059.61.

The Russell 2000 gained 0.5%, at 1,836.69.

Stocks briefly lost ground after President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID.

The Federal Reserve is set to raise rates next week for a fourth time this year, once again trying to tamp down high inflation without pulling the economy into a recession.

Some parts of the U.S. economy already have begun to soften.

The number of workers who filed for unemployment benefits last week was the highest in eight months, though it remains relatively low. A separate report released Thursday showed manufacturing in the mid-Atlantic region weakened much more than economists had expected.

Strong profits from big U.S. companies have driven gains on Wall Street this week.

Tesla climbed 9.8% in the first trading after the electric-vehicle maker reported results for the spring that were better than analysts expected. It was the biggest gainer in the S&P 500.

Steelmaker Nucor jumped 9.1% after its results topped forecasts. Philip Morris International, the tobacco company, rose 4.2% after reporting stronger profit than expected.

United Airlines tumbled 10.2% after its profit and revenue fell short of expectations. It also scaled back its plans for growth later this year. American Airlines fell 7.4% after it reported weaker earnings than expected, though its revenue topped forecasts.

AT&T sank 7.6% even though it reported better profit and revenue than Wall Street forecast. It cut its forecast for the amount of cash it will generate this year.

Stocks of energy companies also fell as the price of U.S. crude oil settled 3.5% lower.

Early Friday, U.S. benchmark crude oil was up 85 cents at $97.20 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Brent crude, the pricing basis for international trading, advanced 75 cents to $100.23 per barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar bought 137.77 Japanese yen, up from 137.41 late Thursday. The euro slipped to $1.0184 from $1.0230.

___

AP Business Writers Stan Choe and Alex Veiga contributed.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Philip Morris International (PM)
2.1438 of 5 stars		$93.59+4.2%5.34%16.19Moderate Buy$110.33
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 


7 Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy For When the Fed Gets Serious

How should you be investing in 2022? It's a near certainty that the Fed will continue to pursue a more hawkish monetary policy for the rest of 2022. And right now the market is expecting interest rate increases to start in March 2022.

The thought that the Fed will take aggressive measures to combat inflation is still weighing on growth-minded investors? After all, stocks still look like the place to be.

If you're an investor looking to maximize your growth this year, you should first make sure you have a base of blue-chip stocks. These stocks can deliver solid returns no matter how the broader market goes. However, after that, you should still have your eyes on growth. And mid-cap stocks may be just the place to look.

Mid-cap stocks are defined by companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion. These companies are still in the growth phase so they're putting their profits to work in growing their business.

The recent market sell-off has put many of these stocks at attractive points. And while many of them still don't qualify as oversold by technical measures, they are offering significant upside at their current price points.

At some point the Fed is likely to get serious about whipping inflation. When it does, investors will become even more selective than they already are. By investing in these mid-cap stocks, you can stay one step ahead of whatever comes next.



View the "7 Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy For When the Fed Gets Serious".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastYou CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here's How!

In this episode, Kate chats with regular guest Rob Isbitts, who, as always, debunks some traditional investing ideas, such as “buy the dip” and only going long while the market is in rally mode.

Listen Now to You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here's How!

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.