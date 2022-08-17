S&P 500   4,273.66 (-0.73%)
DOW   33,981.41 (-0.50%)
QQQ   327.97 (-1.30%)
AAPL   174.21 (+0.68%)
MSFT   291.31 (-0.48%)
META   175.48 (-2.22%)
GOOGL   119.87 (-1.50%)
AMZN   141.22 (-2.46%)
TSLA   912.11 (-0.82%)
NVDA   182.32 (-3.43%)
NIO   20.19 (-3.44%)
BABA   90.38 (-2.45%)
AMD   97.03 (-3.16%)
MU   61.19 (-4.18%)
T   18.56 (-0.05%)
CGC   4.04 (+6.88%)
F   16.06 (-2.25%)
GE   79.56 (-1.86%)
DIS   123.13 (-1.46%)
AMC   22.35 (-9.92%)
PYPL   99.41 (-2.62%)
PFE   49.84 (-0.04%)
NFLX   239.92 (-2.35%)
Bank of America's overdraft fees down 90% under new policy

Wed., August 17, 2022 | Ken Sweet, AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Bank of America says the revenue it gets from overdrafts has dropped 90% from a year ago, after the bank reduced overdraft fees to $10 from $35 and eliminated fees for bounced checks.

The nation’s largest banks are moving away from the practice of charging exorbitant fees on what are mostly small-dollar purchases after years of public pressure. Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan told The Associated Press that he expects whatever residual income the bank earns from overdraft fees will come from small businesses using overdraft fees as a convenience.

BofA’s new overdraft fee policy was implemented starting in June. Moynihan said in the policy’s first two months, overdraft fee revenue declined 90% and the bank was seeing fewer instances of the fees being collected. He did not share specifics on the number of instances.

“The remaining (people that get charged overdraft fees) are business owners who are moving money around,” Moynihan said. “It’s not individuals anymore, frankly.”

Starting the middle of 2021, regional banks such as PNC and Capital One, as well as the online bank Ally, announced plans to eliminate overdraft fees or find ways to curtail them dramatically. Most of the banks said the fees largely impacted the poor and racial minorities, or that the pandemic had shown the banks they could earn big profits without charging fees on their customers, in explaining their decision.

While notable, consumer advocates considered these announcements symbolic wins, not substantial reform for the industry.

However, Bank of America's decision in January to eliminate non-sufficient fund fees — sometimes referred to as a bounced check fee — as well as cut overdraft fees to $10 is credited with shaking up the industry. BofA for years was cited as one of the top collectors of overdraft fees and still brought in slightly more than $1 billion from such fees last year. Other banking giants such as Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase and Truist all changed their overdraft fee practices shortly after BofA’s announcement.


Overdraft fee revenues at BofA have been declining for some time as the bank took several incremental steps to cut back its reliance on fees. Roughly half of all accounts opened at BofA are now accounts that do not allow the customer to overdraft. The bank took in $1.63 billion in overdraft fee income in 2015, the first year banks were required to publicly report overdraft fee revenues to regulators.

____

AP Personal Finance Writer Adriana Morga contributed to this report from New York.

