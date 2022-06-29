×
S&P 500   3,822.12 (+0.01%)
DOW   31,052.83 (+0.34%)
QQQ   283.90 (+0.13%)
AAPL   140.14 (+1.96%)
MSFT   260.99 (+1.76%)
META   163.75 (+1.91%)
GOOGL   2,237.14 (-0.13%)
AMZN   109.86 (+2.29%)
TSLA   676.20 (-3.12%)
NVDA   154.46 (-3.35%)
NIO   22.12 (-1.07%)
BABA   115.49 (-1.09%)
AMD   77.69 (-3.83%)
MU   55.99 (-3.23%)
CGC   3.52 (-2.49%)
T   20.62 (+0.05%)
GE   64.12 (-2.67%)
F   11.51 (-2.54%)
DIS   95.08 (-0.88%)
AMC   13.37 (-0.07%)
PFE   51.12 (+0.91%)
PYPL   71.67 (-0.21%)
NFLX   178.22 (-0.77%)
Bed Bath & Beyond CEO Tritton out, Gove named interim CEO

Wednesday, June 29, 2022 | Michelle Chapman, AP Business Writer


In this May 9, 2012 file photo, a Bed Bath & Beyond sign is shown in Mountain View, Calif. Bed Bath & Beyond's CEO is out of the top post as the home goods retailer looks to fix declining sales and lure shoppers back to its stores. The chain said Wednesday, June 29, 2022, that board member Sue Gove will serve as interim CEO, replacing Mark Tritton. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

The top executive at Bed Bath & Beyond's CEO was ousted with the home goods retailer struggling to figure out what people want to buy.

Board member Sue Gove will serve as interim CEO, the company said Wednesday, replacing Mark Tritton. Bed Bath & Beyond hired Tritton in late 2019. He'd previously served as chief merchandising officer at Target.

Tritton's exit followed the release of the company's first quarter financial report, which revealed that sales have plunged 25%.

Gove said in a prepared statement that the retailer “must deliver improved results," and that she'd be working to address all of the issues facing the company.

“Top-tier execution, careful management of costs, greater supply chain reliability, prudent capital spending, a stronger balance sheet, and robust digital capabilities will all be important to our success," she said.

Gove has been on the company board since May 2019. She has more than 30 years of experience in the retail industry, including having served as president and CEO of Golfsmith International Holdings and chief operating officer of Zale Corp.

One of the biggest issues Gove will have to tackle is finding a way to improve sales. In March Tritton announced that Bed Bath & Beyond was going to launch a slew of new store brands to try to attract younger customers. The chain had recognized that its stores were cluttered and that it had lost shoppers to rivals such as Target, Walmart and Macy's.

“We were over-assorted. It was a bit of a jumble,” Tritton told The Associated Press at the time.

Bed Bath & Beyond also announced Wednesday that it's hired retail advisory firm Berkeley Research Group to help with cash, inventory and balance sheet optimization. In addition, the Union, New Jersey-based chain hired search firm Russell Reynolds to assist in finding a permanent CEO.


Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. slid more than 23% in early trading.

