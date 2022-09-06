Bed Bath & Beyond names Laura Crossen as interim CFO

S&P 500   3,919.06 (-0.13%)
DOW   31,238.56 (-0.26%)
QQQ   293.54 (-0.55%)
AAPL   155.01 (-0.51%)
MSFT   254.01 (-0.80%)
META   159.03 (-0.80%)
GOOGL   107.08 (-0.71%)
AMZN   126.17 (-1.05%)
TSLA   273.45 (+1.20%)
NVDA   135.89 (-0.43%)
NIO   17.24 (-2.76%)
BABA   88.44 (-3.66%)
AMD   79.44 (-1.00%)
T   16.87 (-1.86%)
MU   55.70 (-1.12%)
CGC   3.32 (-4.05%)
F   15.03 (-0.86%)
GE   71.88 (-0.76%)
DIS   109.51 (-1.52%)
AMC   8.35 (-5.97%)
PYPL   91.45 (+0.35%)
PFE   45.80 (+0.22%)
NFLX   218.76 (-3.25%)
S&P 500   3,919.06 (-0.13%)
DOW   31,238.56 (-0.26%)
QQQ   293.54 (-0.55%)
AAPL   155.01 (-0.51%)
MSFT   254.01 (-0.80%)
META   159.03 (-0.80%)
GOOGL   107.08 (-0.71%)
AMZN   126.17 (-1.05%)
TSLA   273.45 (+1.20%)
NVDA   135.89 (-0.43%)
NIO   17.24 (-2.76%)
BABA   88.44 (-3.66%)
AMD   79.44 (-1.00%)
T   16.87 (-1.86%)
MU   55.70 (-1.12%)
CGC   3.32 (-4.05%)
F   15.03 (-0.86%)
GE   71.88 (-0.76%)
DIS   109.51 (-1.52%)
AMC   8.35 (-5.97%)
PYPL   91.45 (+0.35%)
PFE   45.80 (+0.22%)
NFLX   218.76 (-3.25%)
S&P 500   3,919.06 (-0.13%)
DOW   31,238.56 (-0.26%)
QQQ   293.54 (-0.55%)
AAPL   155.01 (-0.51%)
MSFT   254.01 (-0.80%)
META   159.03 (-0.80%)
GOOGL   107.08 (-0.71%)
AMZN   126.17 (-1.05%)
TSLA   273.45 (+1.20%)
NVDA   135.89 (-0.43%)
NIO   17.24 (-2.76%)
BABA   88.44 (-3.66%)
AMD   79.44 (-1.00%)
T   16.87 (-1.86%)
MU   55.70 (-1.12%)
CGC   3.32 (-4.05%)
F   15.03 (-0.86%)
GE   71.88 (-0.76%)
DIS   109.51 (-1.52%)
AMC   8.35 (-5.97%)
PYPL   91.45 (+0.35%)
PFE   45.80 (+0.22%)
NFLX   218.76 (-3.25%)
S&P 500   3,919.06 (-0.13%)
DOW   31,238.56 (-0.26%)
QQQ   293.54 (-0.55%)
AAPL   155.01 (-0.51%)
MSFT   254.01 (-0.80%)
META   159.03 (-0.80%)
GOOGL   107.08 (-0.71%)
AMZN   126.17 (-1.05%)
TSLA   273.45 (+1.20%)
NVDA   135.89 (-0.43%)
NIO   17.24 (-2.76%)
BABA   88.44 (-3.66%)
AMD   79.44 (-1.00%)
T   16.87 (-1.86%)
MU   55.70 (-1.12%)
CGC   3.32 (-4.05%)
F   15.03 (-0.86%)
GE   71.88 (-0.76%)
DIS   109.51 (-1.52%)
AMC   8.35 (-5.97%)
PYPL   91.45 (+0.35%)
PFE   45.80 (+0.22%)
NFLX   218.76 (-3.25%)

Bed Bath & Beyond names Laura Crossen as interim CFO

Tue., September 6, 2022 | Michelle Chapman, AP Business Writer

In this May 9, 2012 file photo, a Bed Bath & Beyond sign is shown in Mountain View, Calif. Bed Bath & Beyond has named its Chief Accounting Officer, Laura Crossen, as interim chief financial officer, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, following the death of Gustavo Arnal. The home goods retailer said in a regulatory filing that Crossen will continue as its principal accounting officer while serving in the interim role. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

Bed Bath & Beyond has named its Chief Accounting Officer, Laura Crossen, as interim chief financial officer following the death of Gustavo Arnal.

The home goods retailer said in a regulatory filing that Crossen will continue as its principal accounting officer while serving in the interim role.

Crossen's base salary was raised by $200,000 and the compensation committee increased her target annual bonus opportunity to 70% of her modified base salary. The filing said the adjustments will only be effective for the period she serves as interim CFO.

Arnal died on Friday. According to the New York City Police Department, police found the 52-year-old unconscious with injuries showing he fell from the 57-story Jenga residential tower in Manhattan. The medical examiner’s office ruled the 52-year-old Arnal’s death a suicide, and police said an investigation was underway.

Arnal was facing a lawsuit accusing him of taking part in a scheme to inflate the company’s stock price to sell shares for a huge profit.

The news of Arnal's death came just days after Bed Bath & Beyond said that it would close stores and lay off workers in a bid to turn around its beleaguered business.

The chain, based in Union, New Jersey, is looking to shut about 150 of its namesake stores and slash its workforce by 20%.

Preliminary figures for the quarter ended Aug. 27 show that Bed Bath & Beyond’s sales were $1.45 billion, a drop of 26% from the same period last year. It burned through $325 million in cash during the quarter.

The retailer ousted its previous CEO, former Target executive Mark Tritton, in June. Last month, it announced that the chief operating officer and chief stores officer had left. The company is being led by an interim CEO, board member and retail consultant Sue Gove, while a search firm looks for a permanent leader.


Arnal joined the company in May 2020 after holding senior executive jobs at Avon, Walgreens Boots Alliance and Procter & Gamble.

The company said in a filing in August that Arnal sold about 55,000 shares for $1.4 million in six separate transactions that still left him with more than 255,000 shares.

On Aug. 23, an investor from suburban Washington filed a lawsuit against Arnal, activist investor Ryan Cohen, Bed Bath & Beyond and its bankers. The lawsuit, which seeks class-action status, accuses Arnal and Cohen of conspiring since March in a “pump and dump” scheme to boost the price of Bed Bath & Beyond shares. It accused Cohen of making a false filing and manipulating the timing of disclosing the sale of most of his stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond said it is in the early stages of evaluating the complaint, “but based on current knowledge the company believes the claims are without merit.”

Shares of the company fell 15% in morning trading, to $7.32.

The national suicide and crisis lifeline is available by calling or texting 988. There is also an online chat at 988lifeline.org.

_____

Business Writer David Koenig contributed to this report.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Procter & Gamble (PG)
2.6355 of 5 stars		$136.09-0.8%2.68%23.42Moderate Buy$162.93
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Should you invest $1,000 in Procter & Gamble right now?

Before you consider Procter & Gamble, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Procter & Gamble wasn't on the list.

While Procter & Gamble currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastStock Market, Bad News is Good News

Michael Wang of Prometheus Alternative Investments discusses how individuals should approach their portfolios as the summer rally seems to have fizzled.

Listen Now to Stock Market, Bad News is Good News

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.