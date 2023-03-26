Berliners vote to decide on climate goals for city

S&P 500   3,970.99
DOW   32,237.53
QQQ   310.89
Judge rules online archive's book service violated copyright
Modern Day Options Trading For Beginners! (Ad)pixel
Biden's moves on Alaska drilling, TikTok test young voters
Ruling halts oil exports from Iraq's Kurdish area via Turkey
Modern Day Options Trading For Beginners! (Ad)pixel
Finnish leadership condemns attack on veteran lawmaker
Venezuela: 21 officials, businessmen arrested in oil scheme
Modern Day Options Trading For Beginners! (Ad)pixel
Canada pledges Great Lakes funding after Trudeau-Biden talks
Challenger wins close race to lead United Auto Workers union
S&P 500   3,970.99
DOW   32,237.53
QQQ   310.89
Judge rules online archive's book service violated copyright
Modern Day Options Trading For Beginners! (Ad)pixel
Biden's moves on Alaska drilling, TikTok test young voters
Ruling halts oil exports from Iraq's Kurdish area via Turkey
Modern Day Options Trading For Beginners! (Ad)pixel
Finnish leadership condemns attack on veteran lawmaker
Venezuela: 21 officials, businessmen arrested in oil scheme
Modern Day Options Trading For Beginners! (Ad)pixel
Canada pledges Great Lakes funding after Trudeau-Biden talks
Challenger wins close race to lead United Auto Workers union
S&P 500   3,970.99
DOW   32,237.53
QQQ   310.89
Judge rules online archive's book service violated copyright
Modern Day Options Trading For Beginners! (Ad)pixel
Biden's moves on Alaska drilling, TikTok test young voters
Ruling halts oil exports from Iraq's Kurdish area via Turkey
Modern Day Options Trading For Beginners! (Ad)pixel
Finnish leadership condemns attack on veteran lawmaker
Venezuela: 21 officials, businessmen arrested in oil scheme
Modern Day Options Trading For Beginners! (Ad)pixel
Canada pledges Great Lakes funding after Trudeau-Biden talks
Challenger wins close race to lead United Auto Workers union
S&P 500   3,970.99
DOW   32,237.53
QQQ   310.89
Judge rules online archive's book service violated copyright
Modern Day Options Trading For Beginners! (Ad)pixel
Biden's moves on Alaska drilling, TikTok test young voters
Ruling halts oil exports from Iraq's Kurdish area via Turkey
Modern Day Options Trading For Beginners! (Ad)pixel
Finnish leadership condemns attack on veteran lawmaker
Venezuela: 21 officials, businessmen arrested in oil scheme
Modern Day Options Trading For Beginners! (Ad)pixel
Canada pledges Great Lakes funding after Trudeau-Biden talks
Challenger wins close race to lead United Auto Workers union

Berliners vote to decide on climate goals for city

Sun., March 26, 2023 | The Associated Press

The Berlin TV Tower stands out in the center of Berlin, Friday, March 24, 2023. Voters in Berlin go to the polls this weekend to decide on a proposal that would force the city government to drastically ramp up the German capital’s climate goals. Sunday's referendum, which has attracted considerable financial support from U.S.-based philanthropists, calls for Berlin to become climate neutral by 2030, meaning that within less than eight years the city would not be allowed to contribute further to global warming. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin voters were asked Sunday to decide on a proposal that would force the city government to drastically ramp up the German capital’s climate goals.

The referendum calls for Berlin to become climate neutral by 2030. The target means that in less than eight years, the city would no longer be allowed to contribute further to global warming.

An existing law sets the deadline for achieving that goal at 2045, which is also Germany’s national target.

The center-right Christian Democratic Union, which won a recent local election in the capital and is likely to lead its new government, opposes the earlier target but would be bound to implement it if the referendum passes.

While surveys showed Berliners narrowly in favor of the proposal, enthusiasm was muted on Saturday. A rally and concert at the city’s iconic Brandenburg Gate drew far fewer than the 35,000 people organizers had hoped for.

The referendum requires the support of at least 25% of the city’s 2.4 million eligible voters to pass — something that could be harder to achieve on a day when no other voting is taking place.

Should you invest $1,000 in RLI right now?

Before you consider RLI, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RLI wasn't on the list.

While RLI currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here


12 Stocks Corporate Insiders are Abandoning

If a company's CEO, COO, and CFO were all selling shares of their stock, would you want to know?

Get This Free Report

Recent Videos

Cruise Line Stocks Not All Smooth Sailing Just Yet
Cruise Line Stocks Not All Smooth Sailing Just Yet
Kroger Stock Signals New Highs in 2023
Kroger Stock Signals New Highs in 2023
Wendy’s, Fast Food Stocks Sizzle in 2023
Wendy's, Fast Food Stocks Sizzle in 2023
Range Bound Target Should be on Your Watchlist in 2023
Range Bound Target Should be on Your Watchlist in 2023

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines: