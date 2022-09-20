50% OFF
S&P 500   3,862.24 (-0.97%)
DOW   30,693.64 (-1.05%)
QQQ   289.85 (-0.41%)
AAPL   156.02 (+1.00%)
MSFT   242.57 (-0.80%)
META   148.25 (+0.16%)
GOOGL   102.01 (-1.03%)
AMZN   124.05 (-0.49%)
TSLA   311.84 (+0.90%)
NVDA   134.04 (+0.16%)
NIO   20.71 (-0.91%)
BABA   87.73 (+0.08%)
AMD   75.95 (-1.07%)
T   16.56 (-1.19%)
MU   51.26 (-1.61%)
CGC   3.22 (-0.31%)
F   13.51 (-9.51%)
GE   66.71 (-0.51%)
DIS   107.82 (-1.24%)
AMC   9.13 (-0.54%)
PYPL   92.58 (-2.58%)
PFE   44.84 (-1.32%)
NFLX   244.95 (+0.54%)
Beyond Meat executive charged with biting a man in fight

Tue., September 20, 2022 | Dee-Ann Durbin, AP Business Writer

This photo provided by Washington County, Arkansas shows Douglas Ramsey. Officials say Ramsey, a vegan food products company executive has been charged with felony battery and making a terroristic after a fracas outside a football game in which he's accused of biting a man's nose. Ramsey, Beyond Meat Chief Operations Officer, is accused in the road rage attack outside Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, game in Fayetteville between the Arkansas Razorbacks and Missouri State Bears. (Washington County, Arkansas Sheriff's Office via AP)

A top executive at plant-based food company Beyond Meat has been charged with felony battery after a fight outside a college football game in which he was accused of biting a man’s nose.

Doug Ramsey was also charged with making a terroristic threat after the attack Saturday in a parking garage outside a University of Arkansas football game in Fayetteville.

According to a police report, Ramsey was angered when another driver inched in front of him in a traffic lane and made contact with the front passenger wheel on Ramsey’s Ford Bronco SUV.

The police report alleges that Ramsey got out of his vehicle and punched through the back windshield of the other driver’s car. The driver told police that he got out of his car and Ramsey pulled him close and began punching him. Ramsey also bit the tip of the other driver’s nose, ripping the flesh, according to the police report.

The driver and witnesses told police that Ramsey threatened to kill the other man. Occupants of both vehicles got out and separated the two men.

Ramsey, 53, spent more than 30 years at Springdale, Arkansas-based Tyson Foods before joining Beyond Meat as chief operating officer late last year. He held top leadership positions at Tyson, including president of its poultry division and president of its global McDonald’s business.

At Beyond Meat, he has guided partnerships with fast food companies including McDonald’s and KFC.

Beyond Meat, based in El Segundo, California, hasn’t responded to email and telephone messages left by The Associated Press.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Tyson Foods (TSN)
2.4997 of 5 stars		$71.48-1.3%2.57%6.42Hold$93.13
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

