QQQ   283.00 (-0.43%)
AAPL   151.48 (-0.56%)
MSFT   236.72 (-5.56%)
META   134.35 (-2.30%)
GOOGL   97.84 (-6.36%)
AMZN   118.68 (-1.59%)
TSLA   227.84 (+2.44%)
NVDA   132.93 (+0.24%)
NIO   10.96 (+3.10%)
BABA   68.66 (+8.60%)
AMD   61.37 (-0.16%)
T   18.11 (+2.37%)
MU   55.94 (+0.13%)
CGC   3.20 (+9.97%)
F   13.03 (+1.56%)
GE   76.33 (+4.56%)
DIS   106.99 (+2.52%)
AMC   6.95 (+2.96%)
PYPL   90.29 (+1.18%)
PFE   46.57 (+2.15%)
NFLX   304.00 (+4.46%)
QQQ   283.00 (-0.43%)
AAPL   151.48 (-0.56%)
MSFT   236.72 (-5.56%)
META   134.35 (-2.30%)
GOOGL   97.84 (-6.36%)
AMZN   118.68 (-1.59%)
TSLA   227.84 (+2.44%)
NVDA   132.93 (+0.24%)
NIO   10.96 (+3.10%)
BABA   68.66 (+8.60%)
AMD   61.37 (-0.16%)
T   18.11 (+2.37%)
MU   55.94 (+0.13%)
CGC   3.20 (+9.97%)
F   13.03 (+1.56%)
GE   76.33 (+4.56%)
DIS   106.99 (+2.52%)
AMC   6.95 (+2.96%)
PYPL   90.29 (+1.18%)
PFE   46.57 (+2.15%)
NFLX   304.00 (+4.46%)
QQQ   283.00 (-0.43%)
AAPL   151.48 (-0.56%)
MSFT   236.72 (-5.56%)
META   134.35 (-2.30%)
GOOGL   97.84 (-6.36%)
AMZN   118.68 (-1.59%)
TSLA   227.84 (+2.44%)
NVDA   132.93 (+0.24%)
NIO   10.96 (+3.10%)
BABA   68.66 (+8.60%)
AMD   61.37 (-0.16%)
T   18.11 (+2.37%)
MU   55.94 (+0.13%)
CGC   3.20 (+9.97%)
F   13.03 (+1.56%)
GE   76.33 (+4.56%)
DIS   106.99 (+2.52%)
AMC   6.95 (+2.96%)
PYPL   90.29 (+1.18%)
PFE   46.57 (+2.15%)
NFLX   304.00 (+4.46%)
QQQ   283.00 (-0.43%)
AAPL   151.48 (-0.56%)
MSFT   236.72 (-5.56%)
META   134.35 (-2.30%)
GOOGL   97.84 (-6.36%)
AMZN   118.68 (-1.59%)
TSLA   227.84 (+2.44%)
NVDA   132.93 (+0.24%)
NIO   10.96 (+3.10%)
BABA   68.66 (+8.60%)
AMD   61.37 (-0.16%)
T   18.11 (+2.37%)
MU   55.94 (+0.13%)
CGC   3.20 (+9.97%)
F   13.03 (+1.56%)
GE   76.33 (+4.56%)
DIS   106.99 (+2.52%)
AMC   6.95 (+2.96%)
PYPL   90.29 (+1.18%)
PFE   46.57 (+2.15%)
NFLX   304.00 (+4.46%)

Big drops in tech giants weigh on stocks on Wall Street

Wed., October 26, 2022 | Damian J. Troise, AP Business Writer

A street light brightens a Wall Street sign outside the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in New York. Stocks are off to a mostly higher start on Wall Street, Tuesday, Oct. 25, as traders take in a big round of earnings reports from big U.S. companies. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as big drops in several heavyweight technology stocks weighed on major indexes, offsetting gains elsewhere in the market.

The S&P 500 was little changed of 10:40 a.m. Eastern after shaking off an early decline. The tech-heavy Nasdaq slumped 0.5% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 136 points, or 0.4%, to 31,959.

Technology stocks, with their huge valuations, can have a big effect on market indexes. The drop in big tech companies weighed down the S&P 500 even though 80% of the stocks were higher.

Google's parent company, Alphabet, slumped 7.2% after it reported disappointing third-quarter financial results as advertising sales weakened. Weak ad sales are threatening other tech and communications companies. Music streaming service Spotify fell 8% after it reported a bigger third-quarter loss than Wall Street expected.

The broader market was also dragged down by Microsoft's 7% slide after it reported disappointing growth for its cloud computing company, while profits fell along with PC sales. Chipmaker Texas Instruments fell 3.5% after giving investors a discouraging forecast for the current quarter.

Several other big tech companies are on deck to report earnings this week. Facebook's parent company, Meta, will report earnings later Wednesday, while Apple reports its results on Thursday.

Internet retail giant Amazon also reports its results on Thursday along with industrial bellwether Caterpillar and McDonald’s.

Long-term Treasury yields continued to pull back from their multiyear highs. Gains in those rates have sent mortgage rates sharply higher this year.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 4.02% from 4.10% late Tuesday. The two-year yield fell to 4.40% from 4.48%.

Homebuilders gained ground following an encouraging report on sales of newly built homes. Lennar rose 1.4%.


Investors are mainly focused on earnings this week, but are waiting for several economic updates as they try to get a better picture of how inflation is impacting businesses, consumers and the Fed's plans for interest rate increases.

The government will release its first estimate on third-quarter gross domestic product report on Thursday. On Friday the government will release more data on personal income, consumption and spending.

___

Joe McDonald and Matt Ott contributed to this report.

Should you invest $1,000 in Texas Instruments right now?

Before you consider Texas Instruments, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Texas Instruments wasn't on the list.

While Texas Instruments currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Texas Instruments (TXN)
2.7608 of 5 stars		$160.38-1.1%2.87%17.55Hold$180.48
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest Podcast3 Small Caps With Big Upside

The three stocks discussed have small market capitalizations. In a market pullback, small stocks get hit first but are also the ones that do best in a new rally

Listen Now to 3 Small Caps With Big Upside

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.