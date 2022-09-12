S&P 500   4,110.41 (+1.06%)
DOW   32,381.34 (+0.71%)
QQQ   310.74 (+1.19%)
AAPL   163.43 (+3.85%)
MSFT   266.65 (+0.83%)
META   168.96 (-0.11%)
GOOGL   110.86 (+0.19%)
AMZN   136.45 (+2.39%)
TSLA   304.42 (+1.58%)
NVDA   145.05 (+0.82%)
NIO   21.75 (+13.52%)
BABA   94.69 (+2.77%)
AMD   84.64 (-0.95%)
T   17.38 (+2.06%)
MU   57.94 (+0.87%)
CGC   3.83 (+4.93%)
F   15.54 (+0.78%)
GE   75.32 (+1.73%)
DIS   116.39 (+1.05%)
AMC   10.22 (+5.14%)
PYPL   97.65 (+1.48%)
PFE   47.76 (-0.17%)
NFLX   236.53 (+1.27%)
Bristol-Myers, Gilead rise, SVB Financial, BioMarin fall

Mon., September 12, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., up $2.20 to $72.36.

The pharmaceutical company received U.S. approval for a psoriasis treatment.

Gilead Sciences Inc., up $2.73 to $68.01.

The drug developer announced agreements to settle patent disputes over HIV treatments.

Yum Brands Inc., up $1.17 to $117.26.

The owner of KFC and Taco Bell announced a new $2 billion stock buyback plan.

SVB Financial Group, down $16.82 to $406.15.

Investors were disappointed by the bank's latest update to its financial forecast.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., down $2.69 to $90.24.

The drug developer gave investors a potentially discouraging update on the development of a hemophilia drug.

Chevron Corp., up $2.53 to $162.50 Energy companies gained ground along with rising U.S. crude oil prices.

Newmont Corp., up 78 cents to $43.95.

The gold producer gained ground as prices for the precious metal edged higher.

Stellantis NV, up 52 cents to $13.93.

United Auto Workers on strike at the carmaker's casting plant in Indiana have reached a tentative deal.

