×
S&P 500   3,674.84
DOW   29,888.78
QQQ   274.69
Biden says he's considering a gasoline tax holiday
Biden says decision on gas tax holiday may come this week
Lithuania defends ban on some goods to Russia's Kaliningrad
Asian markets mostly lower; bitcoin steady at $20,000
How much for gas? Around the world, pain is felt at the pump
Lithuania defends ban on some supplies to Russian territory
Asian markets mostly lower ahead of US holiday
S&P 500   3,674.84
DOW   29,888.78
QQQ   274.69
Biden says he's considering a gasoline tax holiday
Biden says decision on gas tax holiday may come this week
Lithuania defends ban on some goods to Russia's Kaliningrad
Asian markets mostly lower; bitcoin steady at $20,000
How much for gas? Around the world, pain is felt at the pump
Lithuania defends ban on some supplies to Russian territory
Asian markets mostly lower ahead of US holiday
S&P 500   3,674.84
DOW   29,888.78
QQQ   274.69
Biden says he's considering a gasoline tax holiday
Biden says decision on gas tax holiday may come this week
Lithuania defends ban on some goods to Russia's Kaliningrad
Asian markets mostly lower; bitcoin steady at $20,000
How much for gas? Around the world, pain is felt at the pump
Lithuania defends ban on some supplies to Russian territory
Asian markets mostly lower ahead of US holiday
S&P 500   3,674.84
DOW   29,888.78
QQQ   274.69
Biden says he's considering a gasoline tax holiday
Biden says decision on gas tax holiday may come this week
Lithuania defends ban on some goods to Russia's Kaliningrad
Asian markets mostly lower; bitcoin steady at $20,000
How much for gas? Around the world, pain is felt at the pump
Lithuania defends ban on some supplies to Russian territory
Asian markets mostly lower ahead of US holiday

California Democrats to investigate cause of high gas prices

Monday, June 20, 2022 | Adam Beam, Associated Press


California Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon announces the creation of a Legislative committee to look into the state's high gas prices during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif., on Monday, June 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — With California drivers paying more than $6 for a gallon of gas and state officials deadlocked for months over how to provide relief, lawmakers in the state Assembly on Monday announced they would investigate oil companies they say are "abusing a historic situation to suck profits from Californians' wallets.”

Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon announced a bipartisan committee to investigate gas price gouging, with plans to question oil companies, regulators and economists to find out why California's gas prices are consistently the highest in the country.

California's gas prices are currently the highest in the U.S., with the average price per gallon at $6.40 on Monday compared to the national average of $4.98.

“We have put ourselves in a situation because of our addiction to the gas-powered engine. Yet that is no excuse for the actions of those who pin California drivers down with a foot on our necks and a hand in our pockets," Rendon said.

Republicans mocked the investigation on Monday, blaming Democrats for California's record-high gas prices because they have refused to temporarily stop taxing gasoline as other states have done to control costs. Democratic President Joe Biden on Monday said he was contemplating temporarily suspending the federal gas tax, a move that could save drivers 18.4 cents per gallon.

“Instead of suspending the state’s gas tax, Sacramento Democrats are creating a committee?” said Assembly member Vince Fong, the Republican vice chair of the Assembly Budget Committee. “Enough with the political antics. Suspend the gas tax now.”

California Democrats say they fear suspending the gas tax would benefit only big oil companies, whom state regulators accused in the past of artificially inflating prices in a state that has more than 36 million registered vehicles on the road.

Catherine Reheis-Boyd, president and CEO of the Western States Petroleum Association, said she agreed Californians are paying too much for fuel and warned “it could only get worse” if state officials don't “take responsibility and act not to change the dangerous mix of bans, mandates and bad energy policy they are pushing on our state.”


“This Legislature and the Governor should be urgently addressing these policy matters rather than holding press conferences calling for more investigations that time after time have found our industry is acting responsibly,” Reheis-Boyd said.

California gas prices have historically been among the country's highest, prompting a number of previous studies and inquiries by state officials — including an investigation by former Attorney General Bill Lockyer, who was outraged when prices reached $1.71 per gallon in San Francisco in 1999.

State, local and federal taxes make up 85 cents for every gallon of gas sold in the state, with the costs of crude oil, distribution, marketing and profits accounting for everything else, according to the California Energy Commission.

But a 2019 review by state regulators suggested big oil companies were “misleading and overcharging” customers by as much as $1 per gallon, resulting in California drivers paying an additional $11.6 billion at the pump over a five year period compared to other states.

Gov. Gavin Newsom asked for an investigation by the state attorney general, an investigation that is still pending nearly three years later.

Instead of suspending the gas tax, California Democrats want to use the state's record-breaking budget surplus of nearly $100 billion to send money directly to taxpayers to help offset the high price of fuel. But nothing has happened yet because Democrats who control the state Legislature have been unable to agree with Newsom on how to do that.

Rendon, the Democratic Assembly speaker, said legislative leaders made progress over the weekend during marathon negotiation sessions with the Newsom administration. But “we're not ready to make any announcements yet,” he said.

Republicans, meanwhile, held a news conference last week marking 100 days since Democrats vowed to take action to address high gas prices. Republicans don't have enough seats in the Legislature to pass bills on their own.

“We are still waiting with no relief in sight,” Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher said. “We need action now.”


7 Large-Cap Stocks to Help Navigate a Volatile Market

Large-cap stocks are foundational elements of every portfolio. These steady performers may not excite growth investors in the midst of a bull market. However, in periods of volatility, large-cap stocks act as a port in the storm.

Large-cap stocks offer investors some important benefits. First, by definition large-cap stocks are companies that have a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. This is an indication that the company has a mature business that carries less risk of having a significant downturn in business during economic downturns.

Second, large-cap stocks frequently pay dividends. These dividends offset the relatively slower growth in the company’s stock price and can lead to an impressive comprehensive total return. In several cases these companies have increased their dividends over a long period of time making them members of the Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings club.

Large-cap stocks also give investors access to a significant amount of financial data. This makes it easy for investors to conduct their due diligence and understand how profitable an investment is likely to be.

In this special presentation, we’re giving you a look at seven large-cap stocks that have a bullish outlook at a time when the market is likely to remain volatile.



View the "7 Large-Cap Stocks to Help Navigate a Volatile Market".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDiversity With the Core & Satellite Investment Approach

In today’s episode, Kate welcomes guest Sean Bonner, co-founder of Guild Financial, a self-directed investing and financial education platform, with a special focus on the military community. Sean’s background as a portfolio manager and Navy officer informs his view of the economy and his approach to investing

Listen Now to Diversity With the Core & Satellite Investment Approach

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.