S&P 500   4,001.05 (+0.25%)
DOW   32,160.74 (-0.26%)
QQQ   300.76 (+1.21%)
AAPL   154.51 (+1.61%)
MSFT   269.50 (+1.86%)
FB   197.65 (+0.73%)
GOOGL   2,287.90 (+1.67%)
AMZN   2,177.18 (+0.06%)
TSLA   800.04 (+1.64%)
NVDA   175.95 (+3.81%)
BABA   84.57 (-0.32%)
NIO   13.44 (-0.81%)
AMD   88.73 (+2.74%)
CGC   5.44 (-1.98%)
MU   68.91 (+1.44%)
T   19.36 (-0.97%)
GE   73.31 (+0.47%)
F   13.35 (-0.15%)
DIS   107.68 (+0.65%)
AMC   11.84 (-5.43%)
PFE   49.49 (+1.75%)
PYPL   78.75 (-0.98%)
NFLX   177.66 (+2.63%)
Carvana cuts 2,500 jobs, execs to forego pay for severance

Tuesday, May 10, 2022 | The Associated Press


This aerial image taken with a drone, shows a Carvana car retail "vending machine" and vehicle parking lot in South Fayette, Pa, on March 15, 2021. Online automotive retailer Carvana Co. says it's letting go about 2,500 workers, roughly 12% of its workforce, as it tries to bring staffing and expenses in line with sales. The Phoenix company said in a regulatory filing Tuesday, May 10, 2022, that its executive team is giving up salaries for the rest of the year to help fund severance pay for the workers. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)

DETROIT (AP) — Online automotive retailer Carvana Co. says it's letting go about 2,500 workers, roughly 12% of its workforce, as it tries to bring staffing and expenses in line with sales.

The Phoenix company said in a regulatory filing Tuesday that its executive team is giving up salaries for the rest of the year to help fund severance pay for the workers.

Carvana, which sells online and delivers used vehicles to buyers, says the laid-off workers will come from operational groups. The company says it will be “transitioning operations" away from its auto reconditioning center in Euclid, Ohio, near Cleveland, as well as from some logistics hubs.

The filing said the moves are difficult, but will “facilitate Carvana returning to efficient growth on its mission to change the way people buy and sell cars."

The layoffs come just a few weeks after Carvana posted a $506 million loss in the first quarter, six times larger than the same period a year ago.

The company also recently acquired Adesa U.S.'s used vehicle auction business for $2.2 billion.

Carvana shares fell 5.4% Tuesday to $36.68. They are down 84% so far this year.


