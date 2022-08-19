Caterpillar Stock is More Than Just a Dividend Play

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) started off the month with a post-earnings bear gap, even despite the company's top-line beat. Three weeks later, has the technical setup for the blue-chip changed?

Caterpillar stock is up 10% this quarter alone, but the round-number $200 level has served as a ceiling this summer. The shares descending 80-day moving average is also keeping the rally in check.

Still, CAT provides a fair valuation at a forward price-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a price-sales ratio of 1.98. Caterpillar stock also offers a decent dividend yield of 2.43% at a forward dividend of $4.80, having paid a cash dividend every year since 1933. Moreover, CAT has paid higher annual dividends to shareholders for 28 consecutive years and is recognized as a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat Index, making Caterpillar stock a safe option for long-term and dividend investors.

The construction and mining equipment company is expected to complete fiscal 2022 with 12.8% revenue growth and 15.9% earnings growth. CAT is also estimated to continue growing in fiscal 2023 with 5.4% revenue growth and 10.6% earnings growth, setting up Caterpillar stock as a solid play for the coming years.

Stock markets move in cycles. Historically, bull markets last longer than bear markets, but both can last longer than investors expect. But inside bull markets and bear markets, there can still be volatile price changes in the opposite direction. And when the market does reverse direction, the biggest gains are made by investors that stay the course.

In a volatile market, one option for staying the course is to invest in quality blue-chip dividend stocks. Blue-chip stocks are companies that have a large market capitalization. That means there are companies in mature industries.

That maturity allows these companies to deliver consistent performance that is independent of whatever is happening with the country's monetary policy. When interest rates fall, these companies are poised for growth. And when interest rates rise, these companies have strong balance sheets that allow them to maintain pricing power and profits to provide stability.

All of this means that investors with lower risk tolerances can stay in the market without having to give up on growth. And in this special presentation, we're giving investors seven blue-chip names that investors can buy with confidence no matter what is happening with interest rates.

View the "7 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks That Won’t be Impacted by Rising Interest Rates".