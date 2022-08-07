S&P 500   4,145.19
DOW   32,803.47
QQQ   321.75
Buffett's firm reports $44B loss but its businesses thrive
Musk says Twitter deal could move ahead with 'bot' info
Senate parliamentarian OKs most of Dems' drug price controls
Dems' climate, energy, tax bill clears initial Senate hurdle
Senate rules referee weakens Dem drug plan in economic bill
Dems push Biden climate, health priorities toward Senate OK
Venezuela, Colombia border areas hopeful as reopening looms
S&P 500   4,145.19
DOW   32,803.47
QQQ   321.75
Buffett's firm reports $44B loss but its businesses thrive
Musk says Twitter deal could move ahead with 'bot' info
Senate parliamentarian OKs most of Dems' drug price controls
Dems' climate, energy, tax bill clears initial Senate hurdle
Senate rules referee weakens Dem drug plan in economic bill
Dems push Biden climate, health priorities toward Senate OK
Venezuela, Colombia border areas hopeful as reopening looms
S&P 500   4,145.19
DOW   32,803.47
QQQ   321.75
Buffett's firm reports $44B loss but its businesses thrive
Musk says Twitter deal could move ahead with 'bot' info
Senate parliamentarian OKs most of Dems' drug price controls
Dems' climate, energy, tax bill clears initial Senate hurdle
Senate rules referee weakens Dem drug plan in economic bill
Dems push Biden climate, health priorities toward Senate OK
Venezuela, Colombia border areas hopeful as reopening looms
S&P 500   4,145.19
DOW   32,803.47
QQQ   321.75
Buffett's firm reports $44B loss but its businesses thrive
Musk says Twitter deal could move ahead with 'bot' info
Senate parliamentarian OKs most of Dems' drug price controls
Dems' climate, energy, tax bill clears initial Senate hurdle
Senate rules referee weakens Dem drug plan in economic bill
Dems push Biden climate, health priorities toward Senate OK
Venezuela, Colombia border areas hopeful as reopening looms

China July exports rise, with trade surplus at record-high

Sun., August 7, 2022 | The Associated Press


Cars and trucks for export are parked at a port in Yantai in eastern China's Shandong Province, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. China’s monthly trade surplus soared to a record $97.9 billion in June as export growth accelerated following the easing of anti-virus controls that temporarily shut down Shanghai and disrupted trade. (Chinatopix via AP, File)

BEIJING (AP) — China’s export growth continued to rise in July, sending trade surplus to a record high, according to government data.

China’s exports grew 18% to $333 billion compared to the same period last year, and were up from 17.9% in June, according to data from China’s customs.

Imports, however, remained soft, growing 2.3% in July compared to a year ago. That was lower that economists’ estimates of 4%, and suggests weak domestic demand amid lockdowns across the country as China attempts to stem the outbreak of COVID-19.

China’s total trade surplus reached an all-time high of $101.3 billion in July, breaking the record set in June.

The country’s economy has rebounded from earlier in the year, when tough COVID-19 restrictions including a two-month lockdown in Shanghai and other measures across China disrupted manufacturing and logistics.

While manufacturing and supply chain issues have eased, recovery may be affected by fresh COVID-19 outbreaks, weak domestic demand and external uncertainties such as rising inflation in developed countries including Britain and the U.S.

The International Monetary Fund in July predicted that China’s economy would grow 3.3% this year, below the ruling Communist Party’s target of 5.5% set in April.

10 Recession-Proof Stocks That Will Let You Wait Out the Bear

Whoever coined the expression that patience is a virtue probably never invested money in the equity markets. It can be excruciating to see a stock's price plummet. And that's particularly true when the stock was possibly at all-time highs just one year ago.

Here's the good news. In some cases, the reasons you liked the stock still exist. If that's true, then there's reason to believe that the stock price may recover.

The bad news is there's no way to know for sure when that will be. And anyone who says they do is not telling you the truth.

So what's an investor to do? We believe the answer is to be selective. And right now that means looking at best-in-class stocks that are built to ride out recessions.

In this special presentation, we'll give you seven stocks to consider as you look for safe stocks that give you an opportunity for growth and that pay a dividend for good measure. Here are the 7 recession-proof stocks that will let you wait out this bear market.

View the "10 Recession-Proof Stocks That Will Let You Wait Out the Bear".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastFind Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022

Today, Kate’s guest is Rhys Williams, chief investment officer for the Opportunistic All Cap Equity, a long-short strategy at Spouting Rock Asset Management.

Listen Now to Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.