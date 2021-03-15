China state TV raps Kohler, BMW for using facial recognition

Monday, March 15, 2021 | The Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese state TV has criticized bathroom fixtures brand Kohler and automaker BMW for using facial recognition to identify customers in a possible violation of privacy rules that took effect this year.

The accusation came in an annual China Central Television broadcast Monday to mark Consumers’ Day that often highlights complaints against foreign brands.

Facial recognition is used by China’s government as part of a nationwide surveillance network to monitor the public through millions of video cameras, eavesdropping on email and messaging services and other technology.

Some Chinese developers market facial recognition technology abroad, prompting complaints they might be helping oppressive governments.

Kohler Co. stores, BMW dealerships and MaxMara fashion boutiques are among retailers that use facial recognition to identify and track customers, often without telling them, CCTV said.

On Tuesday, Kohler said it would stop using the technology. The company said facial recognition was used only to record how many customers visited shops and information about them wasn’t saved.

“We sincerely apologize to customers!” Kohler said on its social media account. “Kohler respects the rights and interests of consumers, takes warning and seriously corrects problems.”

Faces are considered “sensitive personal information” under a legal change that took effect Jan. 1, CCTV said. It said anyone processing personal information must obtain the individual’s consent.

The growing number of companies and devices that allow use of facial recognition as a substitute for a password means that if that information leaks, “it will seriously threaten the privacy and property security of users,” CCTV said.

Some public places in China such as airports have signs that tell visitors they are being recorded.

In 2019, a law professor sued a zoo in the eastern city of Hangzhou for requiring visitors to record their faces. News reports said the zoo responded by giving visitors the option of leaving their fingerprints instead.

BMW AG didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Phone calls to MaxMara’s China headquarters in Beijing weren’t answered.


7 Stocks to Buy In January

If you’re anything like me, then Christmas always has a way of sneaking up on you. And once you get to Christmas, it means that the end of the year is just a week away. For investors, 2020 is ending with as much volatility as it began. And in between, it wasn’t a whole lot calmer.

But whether you’re facing a decision on where to allocate IRA contributions or just looking to spend some time this holiday season rebalancing your portfolio, you may be wondering what stocks to buy in January of next year. It will be a time when there’s a lot of hope, but a real normal will still be months away. What should you do?

My advice to you is to keep it simple. And that’s what I’m trying to do in this special presentation. I’m not trying to trip you up or send you down the rabbit hole on a secret speculative stock. I’m looking at buying into companies that appear to be good buys as the economy recovers.

View the "7 Stocks to Buy In January".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more.

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security. Learn more.

Our Accessibility Statement
Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research. As a bonus to opt-ing into our email newsletters, you will also get a free subscription to the Liberty Through Wealth e-newsletter. You can opt out at any time.

Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.