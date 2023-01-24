QQQ   288.37 (-0.20%)
AAPL   142.53 (+1.01%)
MSFT   242.04 (-0.22%)
META   143.14 (-0.09%)
GOOGL   97.70 (-2.09%)
AMZN   96.32 (-1.23%)
TSLA   143.89 (+0.10%)
NVDA   192.65 (+0.38%)
NIO   11.68 (-3.15%)
BABA   119.44 (-0.08%)
AMD   74.70 (-2.39%)
T   19.16 (+0.31%)
MU   61.26 (-0.91%)
F   12.74 (-0.47%)
CGC   2.76 (-0.72%)
GE   80.70 (+1.17%)
DIS   106.00 (+0.29%)
AMC   5.50 (-2.83%)
PFE   44.71 (-0.60%)
PYPL   79.58 (+0.10%)
NFLX   363.83 (+1.79%)
QQQ   288.37 (-0.20%)
AAPL   142.53 (+1.01%)
MSFT   242.04 (-0.22%)
META   143.14 (-0.09%)
GOOGL   97.70 (-2.09%)
AMZN   96.32 (-1.23%)
TSLA   143.89 (+0.10%)
NVDA   192.65 (+0.38%)
NIO   11.68 (-3.15%)
BABA   119.44 (-0.08%)
AMD   74.70 (-2.39%)
T   19.16 (+0.31%)
MU   61.26 (-0.91%)
F   12.74 (-0.47%)
CGC   2.76 (-0.72%)
GE   80.70 (+1.17%)
DIS   106.00 (+0.29%)
AMC   5.50 (-2.83%)
PFE   44.71 (-0.60%)
PYPL   79.58 (+0.10%)
NFLX   363.83 (+1.79%)
QQQ   288.37 (-0.20%)
AAPL   142.53 (+1.01%)
MSFT   242.04 (-0.22%)
META   143.14 (-0.09%)
GOOGL   97.70 (-2.09%)
AMZN   96.32 (-1.23%)
TSLA   143.89 (+0.10%)
NVDA   192.65 (+0.38%)
NIO   11.68 (-3.15%)
BABA   119.44 (-0.08%)
AMD   74.70 (-2.39%)
T   19.16 (+0.31%)
MU   61.26 (-0.91%)
F   12.74 (-0.47%)
CGC   2.76 (-0.72%)
GE   80.70 (+1.17%)
DIS   106.00 (+0.29%)
AMC   5.50 (-2.83%)
PFE   44.71 (-0.60%)
PYPL   79.58 (+0.10%)
NFLX   363.83 (+1.79%)
QQQ   288.37 (-0.20%)
AAPL   142.53 (+1.01%)
MSFT   242.04 (-0.22%)
META   143.14 (-0.09%)
GOOGL   97.70 (-2.09%)
AMZN   96.32 (-1.23%)
TSLA   143.89 (+0.10%)
NVDA   192.65 (+0.38%)
NIO   11.68 (-3.15%)
BABA   119.44 (-0.08%)
AMD   74.70 (-2.39%)
T   19.16 (+0.31%)
MU   61.26 (-0.91%)
F   12.74 (-0.47%)
CGC   2.76 (-0.72%)
GE   80.70 (+1.17%)
DIS   106.00 (+0.29%)
AMC   5.50 (-2.83%)
PFE   44.71 (-0.60%)
PYPL   79.58 (+0.10%)
NFLX   363.83 (+1.79%)

China uses US debt battle to deflect pressure on Africa debt

Tue., January 24, 2023 | The Associated Press
Janet Yellen
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stands in the "Door Of No Return" on Goree Island, Senegal, Saturday Jan. 21, 2023. The Chinese government said Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2023, that the United States should stop pressuring it on debt relief for Zambia and get its own financial house in order to avert a default and possible repercussions for the global economy. (AP Photo/Stefan Kleinowitz, File)

BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese government says the United States should stop pressuring it on debt relief for Zambia and get its own financial house to avert a default and possible repercussions for the global economy.

The Chinese embassy in Zambia responded Tuesday to remarks by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who said on a visit to the African nation this week that it’s crucial to address its heavy debt burden with China.

“The biggest contribution that the U.S. can make to the debt issues outside the country is to … cope with its own debt problem and stop sabotaging other sovereign countries’ active efforts to solve their debt issues,” the Chinese Embassy said in a statement.

Chinese development banks have emerged as major lenders to poorer countries around the world for natural resource, transport and power projects, though that lending has fallen sharply in the past five years, according to Boston University's Global Development Policy Center.

In responding to Yellen, China zeroed in on the battle between Republican lawmakers and the Democratic Biden administration over raising the U.S. debt limit to allow more borrowing to keep the government running.

The embassy statement then turned to Zambia, saying that China has made some progress as co-chair of a creditors committee seeking a sustainable solution. It said China looks forward to the U.S. playing a constructive role in the process.

“Even if the U.S. one day solves its debt problem, it is not qualified to make groundless accusations against or press … other countries out of selfish interests,” the statement said.

Where should you invest $1,000 right now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Now

MarketBeat just released its list of 10 cheap stocks that have been overlooked by the market and may be seriously undervalued. Click the link below to see which companies made the list.

Get This Free Report
10 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Now Cover
10 Best Stocks to Own in 2023

Enter your email address below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of the 10 best stocks to own in 2023 and why they should be in your portfolio.

Recent Videos

Is Google’s Moat Still Strong? Future of this Tech Giant
Is Google's Moat Still Strong? Future of this Tech Giant
Netflix Stock Rebound Opportunity? What Is Realistic Going Forward
Netflix Stock Rebound Opportunity? What Is Realistic Going Forward
Nvidia Stock For 2023? Not So Fast.
Nvidia Stock For 2023? Not So Fast.
Amazon Stock Down But Not Out For 2023
Amazon Stock Down But Not Out For 2023
Mullen Automotive - Short Squeeze is Possible - Not Inevitable
Mullen Automotive - Short Squeeze is Possible - Not Inevitable

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines: