Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

S&P 500   3,577.59 (+0.56%)
DOW   29,591.27 (+1.12%)
QQQ   290.39 (+0.00%)
AAPL   113.85 (-2.97%)
MSFT   210.11 (-0.13%)
FB   268.43 (-0.47%)
GOOGL   1,727.56 (-0.51%)
AMZN   3,098.39 (-0.03%)
TSLA   521.85 (+6.58%)
NVDA   525.60 (+0.40%)
BABA   270.11 (-0.23%)
CGC   24.72 (+4.22%)
GE   10.07 (+3.18%)
MU   64.18 (+4.53%)
AMD   85.31 (+0.79%)
T   28.62 (+1.06%)
NIO   55.38 (+12.45%)
F   8.86 (+1.37%)
ACB   7.18 (+0.70%)
GILD   59.89 (-0.37%)
NFLX   476.62 (-2.38%)
BA   211.53 (+5.97%)
DIS   145.98 (+3.48%)
S&P 500   3,577.59 (+0.56%)
DOW   29,591.27 (+1.12%)
QQQ   290.39 (+0.00%)
AAPL   113.85 (-2.97%)
MSFT   210.11 (-0.13%)
FB   268.43 (-0.47%)
GOOGL   1,727.56 (-0.51%)
AMZN   3,098.39 (-0.03%)
TSLA   521.85 (+6.58%)
NVDA   525.60 (+0.40%)
BABA   270.11 (-0.23%)
CGC   24.72 (+4.22%)
GE   10.07 (+3.18%)
MU   64.18 (+4.53%)
AMD   85.31 (+0.79%)
T   28.62 (+1.06%)
NIO   55.38 (+12.45%)
F   8.86 (+1.37%)
ACB   7.18 (+0.70%)
GILD   59.89 (-0.37%)
NFLX   476.62 (-2.38%)
BA   211.53 (+5.97%)
DIS   145.98 (+3.48%)
S&P 500   3,577.59 (+0.56%)
DOW   29,591.27 (+1.12%)
QQQ   290.39 (+0.00%)
AAPL   113.85 (-2.97%)
MSFT   210.11 (-0.13%)
FB   268.43 (-0.47%)
GOOGL   1,727.56 (-0.51%)
AMZN   3,098.39 (-0.03%)
TSLA   521.85 (+6.58%)
NVDA   525.60 (+0.40%)
BABA   270.11 (-0.23%)
CGC   24.72 (+4.22%)
GE   10.07 (+3.18%)
MU   64.18 (+4.53%)
AMD   85.31 (+0.79%)
T   28.62 (+1.06%)
NIO   55.38 (+12.45%)
F   8.86 (+1.37%)
ACB   7.18 (+0.70%)
GILD   59.89 (-0.37%)
NFLX   476.62 (-2.38%)
BA   211.53 (+5.97%)
DIS   145.98 (+3.48%)
S&P 500   3,577.59 (+0.56%)
DOW   29,591.27 (+1.12%)
QQQ   290.39 (+0.00%)
AAPL   113.85 (-2.97%)
MSFT   210.11 (-0.13%)
FB   268.43 (-0.47%)
GOOGL   1,727.56 (-0.51%)
AMZN   3,098.39 (-0.03%)
TSLA   521.85 (+6.58%)
NVDA   525.60 (+0.40%)
BABA   270.11 (-0.23%)
CGC   24.72 (+4.22%)
GE   10.07 (+3.18%)
MU   64.18 (+4.53%)
AMD   85.31 (+0.79%)
T   28.62 (+1.06%)
NIO   55.38 (+12.45%)
F   8.86 (+1.37%)
ACB   7.18 (+0.70%)
GILD   59.89 (-0.37%)
NFLX   476.62 (-2.38%)
BA   211.53 (+5.97%)
DIS   145.98 (+3.48%)
Log in

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Monday, November 23, 2020 | The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery rose 91 cents to $43.06 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for January delivery rose $1.10 to $46.06 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for December delivery rose 3 cents to $1.20 a gallon. December heating oil rose 2 cents to $1.31 a gallon. December natural gas rose 6 cents to $2.71 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $34.60 to $1,837.80 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 73 cents to $23.63 an ounce and December copper fell 3 cents to $3.26 a pound.

The dollar rose to 104.49 Japanese yen from 103.84 yen. The euro fell to $1.1841 from $1.1858.


7 Stocks to Buy For the Current Housing Boom

It’s been an uneven economic recovery to date. However, one area that is unquestionably booming is the housing market. But the interesting thing is that it took more than low mortgage rates to convince home buyers to take the plunge.

What it took was a pandemic. Think I’m kidding? Look at the Housing Market Index (HMI). In September, the HMI posted a preliminary rating of 83. That’s a historical high. And this marks the fifth consecutive month the HMI has increased.

Simply put, Americans have a renewed interest in spreading out. For some urban apartment dwellers, this means a flight to a place of their own. Some that own homes in more densely populated areas are looking for more wide-open spaces.

And regardless of the outcome of the presidential election, the Federal Reserve has indicated it is in no hurry to raise interest rates. This means that mortgage rates should remain favorable no matter which party occupies the White House.

There are many ways for investors to profit from this housing boom. Homebuilder stocks are a logical choice. But other companies will benefit from the rise in homeownership.

To help you capitalize on this red hot sector, we’ve put together this special presentation.

View the "7 Stocks to Buy For the Current Housing Boom".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.