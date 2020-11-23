Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery rose 91 cents to $43.06 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for January delivery rose $1.10 to $46.06 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for December delivery rose 3 cents to $1.20 a gallon. December heating oil rose 2 cents to $1.31 a gallon. December natural gas rose 6 cents to $2.71 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $34.60 to $1,837.80 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 73 cents to $23.63 an ounce and December copper fell 3 cents to $3.26 a pound.
The dollar rose to 104.49 Japanese yen from 103.84 yen. The euro fell to $1.1841 from $1.1858.
It’s been an uneven economic recovery to date. However, one area that is unquestionably booming is the housing market. But the interesting thing is that it took more than low mortgage rates to convince home buyers to take the plunge.
What it took was a pandemic. Think I’m kidding? Look at the Housing Market Index (HMI). In September, the HMI posted a preliminary rating of 83. That’s a historical high. And this marks the fifth consecutive month the HMI has increased.
Simply put, Americans have a renewed interest in spreading out. For some urban apartment dwellers, this means a flight to a place of their own. Some that own homes in more densely populated areas are looking for more wide-open spaces.
And regardless of the outcome of the presidential election, the Federal Reserve has indicated it is in no hurry to raise interest rates. This means that mortgage rates should remain favorable no matter which party occupies the White House.
There are many ways for investors to profit from this housing boom. Homebuilder stocks are a logical choice. But other companies will benefit from the rise in homeownership.
