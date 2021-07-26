Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell 16 cents to $71.91 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for September delivery rose 40 cents to $74.50 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 2 cents to $2.31 a gallon. August heating rose 2 cents to $2.15 a gallon. August natural gas rose 4 cents to $4.10 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $2.60 to $1,799.20 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 9 cents to $25.32 an ounce and September copper rose 18 cents to $4.59 a pound.

The dollar fell to 110.39 Japanese yen from 110.56. The euro rose to $1.1800 from $1.1772.

