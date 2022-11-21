Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell 35 cents to $79.73 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for January delivery fell 17 cents to $87.45 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for December delivery rose 2 cents to $2.44 a gallon. December heating oil fell 2 cents to $3.50 a gallon. December natural gas rose 48 cents to $6.78 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $14.80 to $1,739.60 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 13 cents $20.87 an ounce and December copper fell 6 cents to $3.57 a pound.

The dollar rose to 142.17 Japanese yen from 140.36 yen. The euro fell to $1.0240 from $1.0331.

Many of us will read this and be oblivious to the worldwide crisis. But if the current trends continue, it will become real to all of us soon enough. Most of us learned in elementary school that 97% of the world's water is salt water. And only about 1% of the total water supply is drinkable.

That is becoming difficult math for several areas of the world. A severe, multi-year drought is causing water levels to sink to historically low levels. And the federal government is threatening to cut water use by 25% in the most-affected states of Arizona, California, and Nevada.

And even if we're not put under water restrictions, we are all likely to see higher costs for food. One reason for that is that about 25% of the nation's food supply comes from California. An American Farm Bureau Federation survey conducted in 2021 found that 40% of farmers sold off part of their cattle herds.

But opportunities present themselves in the midst of crisis, and this is no difference. In this special presentation, we're looking at seven water stocks that look like smart buys as the world grapples for solutions.

