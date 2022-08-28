S&P 500   4,057.66
DOW   32,283.40
QQQ   307.44
Low fuel inventories cause special concern in US Northeast
Cities near Ukrainian nuclear plant shelled
Mexico's president revived dangerous form of coal mining
EPA waives fuel rule in 4 states after Indiana refinery fire
Russia, Ukraine trade claims of nuclear plant attacks
Asian shares slide on Wall Street drop that ended last week
Mickey Mantle card breaks record, as sports memorabilia soar
Low fuel inventories cause special concern in US Northeast
Cities near Ukrainian nuclear plant shelled
Mexico's president revived dangerous form of coal mining
EPA waives fuel rule in 4 states after Indiana refinery fire
Russia, Ukraine trade claims of nuclear plant attacks
Asian shares slide on Wall Street drop that ended last week
Mickey Mantle card breaks record, as sports memorabilia soar
Low fuel inventories cause special concern in US Northeast
Cities near Ukrainian nuclear plant shelled
Mexico's president revived dangerous form of coal mining
EPA waives fuel rule in 4 states after Indiana refinery fire
Russia, Ukraine trade claims of nuclear plant attacks
Asian shares slide on Wall Street drop that ended last week
Mickey Mantle card breaks record, as sports memorabilia soar
Low fuel inventories cause special concern in US Northeast
Cities near Ukrainian nuclear plant shelled
Mexico's president revived dangerous form of coal mining
EPA waives fuel rule in 4 states after Indiana refinery fire
Russia, Ukraine trade claims of nuclear plant attacks
Asian shares slide on Wall Street drop that ended last week
Mickey Mantle card breaks record, as sports memorabilia soar

Consumer confidence, Campbell Soup earns, jobs report

Sun., August 28, 2022 | The Associated Press

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:

EYE ON CONSUMERS

The Conference Board delivers its latest index of U.S. consumer confidence Tuesday.

Economists expect the reading edged up in August to 96.9. A reading of 90 or better reflects a healthy economy. The index measures consumers’ assessment of current conditions and their outlook for the future, and has mostly fallen this year as consumers grapple with the highest inflation in decades and rising interest rates.

Consumer confidence, by month:

March 107.6

April 108.6

May 103.2

June 98.4

July 95.7

Aug. (est.) 96.9

Source: FactSet

SOUP’S ON

Wall Street expects an improved showing from Campbell Soup’s latest quarterly report card.

Analysts predict Camden, New Jersey's Campbell will report higher earnings and revenue for the May-July quarter than a year ago. That would echo its results in the previous quarter. The maker of canned soup, Pepperidge Farm cookies and V8 juice raised its revenue forecast for the year in June, citing strong demand and improving profit margins thanks to higher prices. Campbell Soup serves up its fiscal fourth-quarter results Thursday.

ALL ABOUT JOBS

The Labor Department releases its monthly snapshot of hiring by nonfarm employers Friday.

Economists predict employers added 290,000 jobs in August — the smallest gain since April 2021. In July, employers added a robust 528,000 jobs, which helped lower the national unemployment rate to 3.5%, matching a more than 50-year low.

Nonfarm payrolls, monthly change, seasonally adjusted:

March 398,000


April 368,000

May 386,000

June 398,000

July 528,000

Aug. (est.) 290,000

Source: FactSet

