S&P 500   3,906.71
DOW   31,494.32
QQQ   331.02
UAE weapons show draws major deals, traders amid pandemic
Power failure: How a winter storm pushed Texas into crisis
Average US price of gas up 14 cents a gallon to $2.64
Sudan announces managed currency float to revive economy
China urges US to lift trade restrictions, stop interference
Why some Texans are getting sky-high energy bills
Asian shares mixed as investors await progress on stimulus
S&P 500   3,906.71
DOW   31,494.32
QQQ   331.02
UAE weapons show draws major deals, traders amid pandemic
Power failure: How a winter storm pushed Texas into crisis
Average US price of gas up 14 cents a gallon to $2.64
Sudan announces managed currency float to revive economy
China urges US to lift trade restrictions, stop interference
Why some Texans are getting sky-high energy bills
Asian shares mixed as investors await progress on stimulus
S&P 500   3,906.71
DOW   31,494.32
QQQ   331.02
UAE weapons show draws major deals, traders amid pandemic
Power failure: How a winter storm pushed Texas into crisis
Average US price of gas up 14 cents a gallon to $2.64
Sudan announces managed currency float to revive economy
China urges US to lift trade restrictions, stop interference
Why some Texans are getting sky-high energy bills
Asian shares mixed as investors await progress on stimulus
S&P 500   3,906.71
DOW   31,494.32
QQQ   331.02
UAE weapons show draws major deals, traders amid pandemic
Power failure: How a winter storm pushed Texas into crisis
Average US price of gas up 14 cents a gallon to $2.64
Sudan announces managed currency float to revive economy
China urges US to lift trade restrictions, stop interference
Why some Texans are getting sky-high energy bills
Asian shares mixed as investors await progress on stimulus
Log in

Consumer confidence, new home sales, Best Buy earns

Monday, February 22, 2021 | The Associated Press

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:

GAINING CONFIDENCE

A closely watched gauge of U.S. consumer confidence is due out Tuesday.

The Conference Board is expected to report that its consumer confidence index edged up to 90 this month. That would follow a reading of 89.3 in January. A reading of 90 or better reflects a healthy economy. The index also rose last month, reflecting improving sentiment about incomes, business and the labor market.

Consumer confidence, by month:

Sept. 101.3

Oct. 101.4

Nov. 92.9

Dec. 87.1

Jan. 89.3

Feb. (est.) 90.0

Source: FactSet

HOUSING MARKET MONITOR

The Commerce Department serves up its January tally of new U.S. home sales Wednesday.

Economists predict that sales of new homes rose last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 845,000. That would be the highest level since October. Housing came back strong last summer and into the fall before a pullback in November. Still, some 811,000 new homes were sold in 2020, an increase of nearly 19% over 2019′s 683,000.

New home sales, seasonally adjusted annual rate, by month:

Aug. 977,000

Sept. 965,000

Oct. 949,000

Nov. 829,000

Dec. 842,000

Jan. (est.) 845,000

Source: FactSet

STRONG FINISH?

Wall Street expects that Best Buy closed out the last fiscal year with another strong quarterly report card.

Analysts project the consumer electronics retailer will report Thursday that its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue increased from a year earlier. That would echo the company’s results in the previous two quarters. Best Buy has benefited from solid demand for electronic devices that people rely on for work, entertainment and online communication during the pandemic.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Best Buy (BBY)2.2$118.00+1.1%1.86%17.93Buy$110.37
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 


7 Marijuana Stocks Worth Speculating On

To say it’s been a rough two years for the cannabis industry is an understatement. Due to a combination of issues (including some self-inflicted wounds), the cannabis boom predicted in 2018 has not materialized. But that could be about to change.

If Joe Biden wins the presidential election, it will likely be part of a “Blue Wave” that will bring Democratic party control of both houses of Congress. And even if President Trump successfully wins a second term, it is still possible that Republicans could lose their hold on the Senate.

The bottom line is there is a range of outcomes that are possible. Most of those outcomes are favorable to the legalization of marijuana. And even if cannabis is not made legal on the federal level, it seems likely that the remaining states holding out will take steps to legalization. That’s because, like gambling, cannabis may create an economic lift that cash-strapped states may find too difficult to turn down.

One thing is certain. If you wait until the right time, you’ll have missed out on some eye-popping initial gains. But to get that reward in the future, you’ll need to assume some risk now. In this special presentation, we’ve identified seven cannabis stocks that you can consider when evaluating your opportunity in the cannabis sector.

View the "7 Marijuana Stocks Worth Speculating On ".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.