Correction: Gas Drilling-Delaware Basin story

In a story Feb. 25, 2021, about a permanent ban on gas drilling and fracking in the Delaware River watershed, The Associated Press erroneously attributed a quote to David Callahan, president of the Marcellus Shale Coalition. It was Gene Barr, president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry, who said: “It is quite clear the region and nation rely heavily on Pennsylvania’s resources to keep the lights on, and we must oppose any efforts to restrict the production and transmission of our natural resources.” Also, the story reported the ban applies to two counties in Pennsylvania’s northeastern tip. The story should have specified the ban technically applies to the entire watershed but, as a practical matter, impacts Wayne and Pike counties in Pennsylvania.

7 Hotel Stocks Just Waiting For the Vaccine

Like any group of stocks related to travel and tourism, hotel stocks saw a steep drop in share prices in 2020. The leisure and hospitality sector that once had 15 million employees has lost 4 million jobs since February.



Many major cities will be feeling the ripple effects of the Covid-19 pandemic for years. However, there is ample evidence that shows the pandemic may be coming to an end. The number of new cases is dropping. The number of those getting vaccinated is rising. And even in the cities with the most restrictive mitigation measures, the slow process of reopening is beginning.



All of this can’t come fast enough for individuals who rely on the travel and tourism industry for their livelihood. Hotel chains had at least some revenue coming in the door. And when earnings season concludes, the more budget-friendly hotel chains may realize revenue that is 75% of its 2019 numbers. But that is not enough to bring the hotels to anywhere near full employment. Particularly with hotels that have bars and restaurants that have remained closed or open at limited capacity.



Many economists are optimistic that travel may begin to look more normal by the summer of this year. And the global economy may deliver 6.4% GDP growth this year. With that in mind, the hotel chains with the best fundamentals and the broadest footprint will be in the best position as the economy reopens.

