S&P 500   3,779.59 (-1.03%)
DOW   30,700.65 (-1.06%)
QQQ   280.36 (-1.21%)
AAPL   136.08 (-2.26%)
MSFT   257.23 (-1.16%)
META   163.65 (-0.18%)
GOOGL   2,182.59 (-2.30%)
AMZN   105.67 (-2.98%)
TSLA   677.11 (-1.22%)
NVDA   153.83 (-1.02%)
NIO   21.98 (+0.55%)
BABA   114.17 (-1.60%)
AMD   77.60 (-0.50%)
MU   55.49 (-0.95%)
CGC   2.83 (-19.14%)
T   20.92 (-0.14%)
GE   62.55 (-1.79%)
F   11.23 (-2.52%)
DIS   94.10 (-1.62%)
AMC   13.23 (-3.08%)
PFE   51.64 (+1.37%)
PYPL   69.77 (-2.38%)
NFLX   175.32 (-1.70%)
Crewless robotic Mayflower ship nears Plymouth Rock

Thursday, June 30, 2022 | The Associated Press


Brett Phaneuf, co-director of the Mayflower Autonomous Ship project, flashes a thumb up after greeting the Mayflower Autonomous Ship , Thursday, June 30, 2022, off the coast of Plymouth, Mass., after a crew-less journey from Plymouth, England. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — A crewless robotic boat retracing the 1620 sea voyage of the Mayflower is set to land near Plymouth Rock.

The sleek Mayflower Autonomous Ship met with an escort boat as it approached the Massachusetts shoreline Thursday, more than 400 years after its namesake's historic voyage from England.

Piloted by artificial intelligence technology, the 50-foot (15-meter) trimaran didn’t have a captain, navigator or any humans on board.

The ship's first attempt to cross the Atlantic in 2021 was beset with technical problems, forcing it to return to its home port of Plymouth, England.

It set off from the English coast again in April but mechanical difficulties forced it to divert twice: first to Portugal's Azores islands and then to Canada. On Monday, it departed Halifax, Nova Scotia bound for Plymouth Harbor in Massachusetts, where it's scheduled to dock later Thursday near a replica of the original Mayflower that brought the Pilgrims to America.

Nonprofit marine research organization ProMare worked with IBM to build the ship and has been using it to collect data about whales, microplastics pollution and for other scientific research. Small autonomous experimental vessels have crossed the Atlantic before but researchers describe it as the first ship of its size to do so.

