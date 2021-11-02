Democratic chair issues subpoenas to oil executives

S&P 500   4,630.65 (+0.37%)
DOW   36,052.63 (+0.39%)
QQQ   389.05 (+0.42%)
AAPL   150.02 (+0.71%)
MSFT   333.13 (+1.14%)
FB   328.08 (-0.58%)
GOOGL   2,908.65 (+1.35%)
TSLA   1,172.00 (-3.03%)
AMZN   3,312.75 (-0.16%)
NVDA   264.01 (+2.22%)
BABA   162.90 (-4.27%)
NIO   41.30 (+1.13%)
CGC   13.07 (-1.36%)
GE   106.69 (+0.43%)
AMD   127.63 (+1.92%)
MU   70.76 (+0.08%)
T   25.23 (-0.55%)
F   18.01 (+0.33%)
ACB   6.90 (-1.29%)
DIS   169.83 (-0.21%)
PFE   45.45 (+4.15%)
AMC   38.79 (+4.64%)
BA   212.77 (-0.84%)
S&P 500   4,630.65 (+0.37%)
DOW   36,052.63 (+0.39%)
QQQ   389.05 (+0.42%)
AAPL   150.02 (+0.71%)
MSFT   333.13 (+1.14%)
FB   328.08 (-0.58%)
GOOGL   2,908.65 (+1.35%)
TSLA   1,172.00 (-3.03%)
AMZN   3,312.75 (-0.16%)
NVDA   264.01 (+2.22%)
BABA   162.90 (-4.27%)
NIO   41.30 (+1.13%)
CGC   13.07 (-1.36%)
GE   106.69 (+0.43%)
AMD   127.63 (+1.92%)
MU   70.76 (+0.08%)
T   25.23 (-0.55%)
F   18.01 (+0.33%)
ACB   6.90 (-1.29%)
DIS   169.83 (-0.21%)
PFE   45.45 (+4.15%)
AMC   38.79 (+4.64%)
BA   212.77 (-0.84%)
S&P 500   4,630.65 (+0.37%)
DOW   36,052.63 (+0.39%)
QQQ   389.05 (+0.42%)
AAPL   150.02 (+0.71%)
MSFT   333.13 (+1.14%)
FB   328.08 (-0.58%)
GOOGL   2,908.65 (+1.35%)
TSLA   1,172.00 (-3.03%)
AMZN   3,312.75 (-0.16%)
NVDA   264.01 (+2.22%)
BABA   162.90 (-4.27%)
NIO   41.30 (+1.13%)
CGC   13.07 (-1.36%)
GE   106.69 (+0.43%)
AMD   127.63 (+1.92%)
MU   70.76 (+0.08%)
T   25.23 (-0.55%)
F   18.01 (+0.33%)
ACB   6.90 (-1.29%)
DIS   169.83 (-0.21%)
PFE   45.45 (+4.15%)
AMC   38.79 (+4.64%)
BA   212.77 (-0.84%)
S&P 500   4,630.65 (+0.37%)
DOW   36,052.63 (+0.39%)
QQQ   389.05 (+0.42%)
AAPL   150.02 (+0.71%)
MSFT   333.13 (+1.14%)
FB   328.08 (-0.58%)
GOOGL   2,908.65 (+1.35%)
TSLA   1,172.00 (-3.03%)
AMZN   3,312.75 (-0.16%)
NVDA   264.01 (+2.22%)
BABA   162.90 (-4.27%)
NIO   41.30 (+1.13%)
CGC   13.07 (-1.36%)
GE   106.69 (+0.43%)
AMD   127.63 (+1.92%)
MU   70.76 (+0.08%)
T   25.23 (-0.55%)
F   18.01 (+0.33%)
ACB   6.90 (-1.29%)
DIS   169.83 (-0.21%)
PFE   45.45 (+4.15%)
AMC   38.79 (+4.64%)
BA   212.77 (-0.84%)

Democratic chair issues subpoenas to oil executives

Tuesday, November 2, 2021 | Matthew Daly, Associated Press

Carolyn Maloney
Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., chairwoman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, speaks at committee hearing on the role of fossil fuel companies in climate change, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairwoman of the House Oversight Committee issued subpoenas Tuesday to top executives of ExxonMobil, Chevron and other oil giants, charging that the companies have not turned over documents needed by the committee to investigate allegations that the oil industry concealed evidence about the dangers of global warming.

Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., said she tried hard to obtain the information voluntarily, but "the oil companies employed the same tactics they used for decades on climate policy — delay and obstruction.''

The subpoenas follow a high-profile hearing last week in which top oil executives denied spreading disinformation about climate change as they sparred with Maloney and other Democrats over allegations that they deliberately misled the public about the risks of global warming.

ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods testified that his company's public statements on climate “are and have always been truthful, fact-based ... and consistent” with mainstream climate science, a claim Democrats sharply disputed.

In addition to ExxonMobil, the committee issued subpoenas to executives at Chevron, Shell and BP America, as well as the American Petroleum Institute and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Leaders of all six groups appeared at the Oversight hearing last week.

Several lawmakers compared the remote hearing to a 1994 session with tobacco executives who famously testified that they didn’t believe nicotine was addictive. Maloney and other Democrats sought to pin down oil executives on whether they believe in climate change and that burning fossil fuels such as oil contributes to global warming.

Democrats accused the oil industry of engaging in a decades-long, industry-wide campaign to spread disinformation about the contribution of fossil fuels to global warming.

“They are obviously lying like the tobacco executives were,″ Maloney said of oil executives after hearing their testimony.

Republicans accused Democrats of grandstanding over an issue popular with their base as President Joe Biden’s climate agenda teeters in Congress. Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, the panel's top Republican, dismissed the hearing as "partisan theater for primetime news.''

Democrats for months have been seeking documents and other information on the oil industry’s role in stopping climate action over multiple decades. The fossil fuel industry has had scientific evidence about the dangers of climate change since at least 1977, yet spread denial and doubt about the harm its products cause— undermining science and preventing meaningful action on climate change, Maloney and other Democrats said.

Woods and other oil executives said they agreed with Maloney on the existence and threat posed by climate change, but they refused her request to pledge that their companies would not spend money — either directly or indirectly — to oppose efforts to reduce planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions.

Should you invest $1,000 in Chevron right now?

Before you consider Chevron, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chevron wasn't on the list.

While Chevron currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Exxon Mobil (XOM)2.4$64.82-1.2%5.37%-20.84Hold$63.10
BP (BP)2.8$27.94-4.6%4.62%10.91Hold$34.73
Chevron (CVX)3.1$113.83-0.6%4.71%60.87Buy$122.43
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.