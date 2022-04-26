DeSantis sets dates for session on property insurance

S&P 500   4,175.20 (-2.81%)
DOW   33,240.18 (-2.38%)
QQQ   317.14 (-2.54%)
AAPL   156.80 (-3.08%)
MSFT   270.22 (-1.39%)
FB   180.95 (-1.72%)
GOOGL   2,373.00 (-0.82%)
AMZN   2,787.82 (-3.44%)
TSLA   876.42 (-12.80%)
NVDA   187.88 (-3.73%)
BABA   83.99 (-2.89%)
NIO   16.36 (-4.77%)
AMD   85.16 (-3.38%)
CGC   5.30 (-4.85%)
MU   67.08 (-3.36%)
T   19.30 (-1.13%)
GE   80.59 (-9.52%)
F   14.71 (-2.78%)
DIS   115.77 (-2.11%)
AMC   15.50 (-6.17%)
PFE   49.03 (+1.87%)
PYPL   83.70 (-2.71%)
NFLX   198.40 (-7.94%)
S&P 500   4,175.20 (-2.81%)
DOW   33,240.18 (-2.38%)
QQQ   317.14 (-2.54%)
AAPL   156.80 (-3.08%)
MSFT   270.22 (-1.39%)
FB   180.95 (-1.72%)
GOOGL   2,373.00 (-0.82%)
AMZN   2,787.82 (-3.44%)
TSLA   876.42 (-12.80%)
NVDA   187.88 (-3.73%)
BABA   83.99 (-2.89%)
NIO   16.36 (-4.77%)
AMD   85.16 (-3.38%)
CGC   5.30 (-4.85%)
MU   67.08 (-3.36%)
T   19.30 (-1.13%)
GE   80.59 (-9.52%)
F   14.71 (-2.78%)
DIS   115.77 (-2.11%)
AMC   15.50 (-6.17%)
PFE   49.03 (+1.87%)
PYPL   83.70 (-2.71%)
NFLX   198.40 (-7.94%)
S&P 500   4,175.20 (-2.81%)
DOW   33,240.18 (-2.38%)
QQQ   317.14 (-2.54%)
AAPL   156.80 (-3.08%)
MSFT   270.22 (-1.39%)
FB   180.95 (-1.72%)
GOOGL   2,373.00 (-0.82%)
AMZN   2,787.82 (-3.44%)
TSLA   876.42 (-12.80%)
NVDA   187.88 (-3.73%)
BABA   83.99 (-2.89%)
NIO   16.36 (-4.77%)
AMD   85.16 (-3.38%)
CGC   5.30 (-4.85%)
MU   67.08 (-3.36%)
T   19.30 (-1.13%)
GE   80.59 (-9.52%)
F   14.71 (-2.78%)
DIS   115.77 (-2.11%)
AMC   15.50 (-6.17%)
PFE   49.03 (+1.87%)
PYPL   83.70 (-2.71%)
NFLX   198.40 (-7.94%)
S&P 500   4,175.20 (-2.81%)
DOW   33,240.18 (-2.38%)
QQQ   317.14 (-2.54%)
AAPL   156.80 (-3.08%)
MSFT   270.22 (-1.39%)
FB   180.95 (-1.72%)
GOOGL   2,373.00 (-0.82%)
AMZN   2,787.82 (-3.44%)
TSLA   876.42 (-12.80%)
NVDA   187.88 (-3.73%)
BABA   83.99 (-2.89%)
NIO   16.36 (-4.77%)
AMD   85.16 (-3.38%)
CGC   5.30 (-4.85%)
MU   67.08 (-3.36%)
T   19.30 (-1.13%)
GE   80.59 (-9.52%)
F   14.71 (-2.78%)
DIS   115.77 (-2.11%)
AMC   15.50 (-6.17%)
PFE   49.03 (+1.87%)
PYPL   83.70 (-2.71%)
NFLX   198.40 (-7.94%)

DeSantis sets dates for session on property insurance

Tuesday, April 26, 2022 | The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday that lawmakers will return to the Capitol in late May for a special legislative session to address the state's rising property insurance rates.

The Republican set the session for May 23 to May 27 and has tasked the GOP-controlled statehouse with considering legislation on property insurance, reinsurance and building code changes.

In his proclamation, DeSantis wrote that it is necessary to stabilize the insurance market ahead of hurricane season. He also cited various problems with the state's market, including high rates of litigation that drive up premiums and insurance companies recently becoming insolvent.

There have been growing calls for the governor to convoke a special session on property insurance to deal with spiking rates and other issues in the market. Lawmakers failed to pass property insurance bills during the regular legislative session, which ended in March.

The Legislature had a contentious special session last week on congressional redistricting, passing a map drawn by DeSantis' administration that has already sparked a legal challenge.

Lawmakers also passed a bill last week to dissolve a private government that Walt Disney World controls on its property in the state. DeSantis signed the bill into law on Friday.

The move punishes the entertainment giant for opposing a law that bars instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade as well as lessons that are not “age appropriate or developmentally appropriate. The law, which critics call “Don't Say Gay," was signed in late March by the governor.

Should you invest $1,000 in Walt Disney right now?

Before you consider Walt Disney, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Walt Disney wasn't on the list.

While Walt Disney currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.