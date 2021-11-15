S&P 500   4,682.80 (+0.00%)
DOW   36,087.45 (-0.04%)
QQQ   394.82 (+0.03%)
AAPL   150.00 (+0.01%)
MSFT   336.26 (-0.14%)
FB   347.46 (+1.93%)
GOOGL   2,969.04 (-0.15%)
AMZN   3,544.00 (+0.53%)
TSLA   1,011.51 (-2.12%)
NVDA   300.25 (-1.20%)
BABA   166.54 (-0.16%)
NIO   40.51 (-5.06%)
CGC   14.46 (-5.30%)
AMD   146.50 (-0.94%)
GE   106.67 (-0.86%)
MU   76.81 (-0.63%)
T   24.80 (-0.56%)
F   19.87 (+1.90%)
DIS   158.20 (-0.90%)
ACB   8.11 (-4.59%)
AMC   42.50 (+6.25%)
PFE   49.65 (-0.16%)
BA   233.35 (+5.61%)
Dollar Tree, CyrusOne rise; Splunk, Take-Two fall

Monday, November 15, 2021 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

CyrusOne Inc., up $4 to $89.45.

KKR and Global Infrastructure Partners are buying the data center-focused real estate investment trust for $11.5 billion.

CoreSite Realty Corp., up $5.92 to $172.51.

American Tower is buying the data center owner for $10.1 billion.

Dollar Tree Inc., up $16.15 to $129.23.

Activist investor Mantle Ridge reportedly plans to push the discount retailer to take measures to increase its stock value.

AECOM, up $1.89 to $72.66.

The provider of technical and management-support services gave investors an encouraging financial forecast.

Splunk Inc., down $30.44 to $137.38.

The software company named Graham Smith as interim CEO to replace Doug Merritt, who is stepping down.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., down $10.23 to $177.60.

The publisher of “Grand Theft Auto” and other video games said its Private Division bought video game developer Roll7.

Chevron Corp., up $2.59 to $116.82.

U.S. crude oil prices edged higher and helped most energy stocks make gains.

Restaurant Brands International Inc., up $1.19 to $58.40.

The owner of the Burger King and Tim Hortons restaurant chains is buying Firehouse Subs for $1 billion.


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Dollar Tree (DLTR)2.1$129.23+14.3%N/A20.35Hold$109.14
Restaurant Brands International (QSR)2.3C$73.09+1.9%2.89%24.17HoldC$79.79
Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)2.5$177.60-5.4%N/A36.69Buy$212.81
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

