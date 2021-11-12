Energy companies seek to sweeten merger deal in New Mexico

S&P 500   4,682.85 (+0.72%)
DOW   36,100.31 (+0.50%)
QQQ   394.70 (+1.05%)
AAPL   149.99 (+1.43%)
MSFT   336.72 (+1.29%)
FB   340.89 (+4.01%)
GOOGL   2,973.56 (+2.00%)
AMZN   3,525.15 (+1.52%)
TSLA   1,033.42 (-2.83%)
NVDA   303.90 (+0.00%)
BABA   166.81 (-0.62%)
NIO   42.67 (+1.11%)
CGC   15.27 (+12.94%)
AMD   147.89 (+1.29%)
GE   107.59 (+0.55%)
MU   77.30 (+3.69%)
T   24.94 (+0.08%)
F   19.50 (-0.26%)
DIS   159.63 (-1.53%)
ACB   8.50 (+12.29%)
AMC   40.00 (+1.37%)
PFE   49.73 (-0.90%)
BA   220.96 (+0.72%)
S&P 500   4,682.85 (+0.72%)
DOW   36,100.31 (+0.50%)
QQQ   394.70 (+1.05%)
AAPL   149.99 (+1.43%)
MSFT   336.72 (+1.29%)
FB   340.89 (+4.01%)
GOOGL   2,973.56 (+2.00%)
AMZN   3,525.15 (+1.52%)
TSLA   1,033.42 (-2.83%)
NVDA   303.90 (+0.00%)
BABA   166.81 (-0.62%)
NIO   42.67 (+1.11%)
CGC   15.27 (+12.94%)
AMD   147.89 (+1.29%)
GE   107.59 (+0.55%)
MU   77.30 (+3.69%)
T   24.94 (+0.08%)
F   19.50 (-0.26%)
DIS   159.63 (-1.53%)
ACB   8.50 (+12.29%)
AMC   40.00 (+1.37%)
PFE   49.73 (-0.90%)
BA   220.96 (+0.72%)
S&P 500   4,682.85 (+0.72%)
DOW   36,100.31 (+0.50%)
QQQ   394.70 (+1.05%)
AAPL   149.99 (+1.43%)
MSFT   336.72 (+1.29%)
FB   340.89 (+4.01%)
GOOGL   2,973.56 (+2.00%)
AMZN   3,525.15 (+1.52%)
TSLA   1,033.42 (-2.83%)
NVDA   303.90 (+0.00%)
BABA   166.81 (-0.62%)
NIO   42.67 (+1.11%)
CGC   15.27 (+12.94%)
AMD   147.89 (+1.29%)
GE   107.59 (+0.55%)
MU   77.30 (+3.69%)
T   24.94 (+0.08%)
F   19.50 (-0.26%)
DIS   159.63 (-1.53%)
ACB   8.50 (+12.29%)
AMC   40.00 (+1.37%)
PFE   49.73 (-0.90%)
BA   220.96 (+0.72%)
S&P 500   4,682.85 (+0.72%)
DOW   36,100.31 (+0.50%)
QQQ   394.70 (+1.05%)
AAPL   149.99 (+1.43%)
MSFT   336.72 (+1.29%)
FB   340.89 (+4.01%)
GOOGL   2,973.56 (+2.00%)
AMZN   3,525.15 (+1.52%)
TSLA   1,033.42 (-2.83%)
NVDA   303.90 (+0.00%)
BABA   166.81 (-0.62%)
NIO   42.67 (+1.11%)
CGC   15.27 (+12.94%)
AMD   147.89 (+1.29%)
GE   107.59 (+0.55%)
MU   77.30 (+3.69%)
T   24.94 (+0.08%)
F   19.50 (-0.26%)
DIS   159.63 (-1.53%)
ACB   8.50 (+12.29%)
AMC   40.00 (+1.37%)
PFE   49.73 (-0.90%)
BA   220.96 (+0.72%)

Energy companies seek to sweeten merger deal in New Mexico

Friday, November 12, 2021 | The Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s largest electric provider and global energy giant Iberdrola are proposing more concessions as they seek regulatory approval for a multibillion-dollar merger.

PNM Resources, the parent company of Public Service Co. of New Mexico, and Iberdrola subsidiary Avangrid filed a new proposal with the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission on Friday. It includes $10 million more in economic development benefits and additional commitments to corporate governance and other financial protections for customers.

The proposal also calls for PNM to delay its next rate case filing by six months to Dec. 1, 2022.

The companies vowed to establish reliability metrics. If the utility misses its goals, regulators could impose penalties.

The concessions aim to address the concerns of a hearing examiner who recently recommended that the Public Regulation Commission reject the merger. The official found that the potential harm outweighed any benefits.

The commission has the final say.

“Our filing with Avangrid today shows that our companies together are truly committed to moving New Mexico forward and bringing benefits to PNM’s customers and the community," Pat Vincent-Collawn, PNM Resources chairwoman, president and CEO, said in a statement to The Associated Press. “We look forward to bringing all the commitments to our customers and New Mexico into reality.”

New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas is among the parties in the case. He acknowledged Friday that the proposal has been hotly contested but remains supportive of the merger with the additional terms.

“As the sole voice elected by and accountable to consumers in this negotiation, I’m optimistic the commission will agree with the majority of the stakeholders that the merger is in the public interest,” Balderas said in a statement.

Under the merger, Connecticut-based Avangrid and its parent firm, Iberdrola of Spain, would acquire PNM Resources and its New Mexico and Texas power subsidiaries. If approved, the $4.3 billion transaction would affect about 800,000 homes and businesses.

New Mexico customers earlier this year sounded the alarm over the proposal, citing a sordid track record of reliability and customer service among utilities owned by Avangrid in other states.

Spanish officials also announced in June that Iberdrola executives would be investigated over alleged bribery, breach of privacy and fraud. The company has maintained that the executives did nothing wrong.

The PRC hearing examiner, Ashley Schannauer, had blasted Avangrid and Iberdrola earlier this year for failing to disclose information about the problems elsewhere. Schannauer's recommendation cited missteps and problems, including incomplete responses and overly extensive confidentiality requests.

Experts have suggested that New Mexico could serve as a platform for producing power that could be exported to larger markets. But critics worry the state’s customers would be reduced to a secondary consideration for Avangrid and Iberdrola as they look to expand their renewable energy holdings.

If the merger is rejected, the companies could submit a revised proposal. Also, the commission’s decision can be appealed to the New Mexico Supreme Court.

Should you invest $1,000 in PNM Resources right now?

Before you consider PNM Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PNM Resources wasn't on the list.

While PNM Resources currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.