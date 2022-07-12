European Central Bank head targeted in cyberattack attempt

50% OFF
MarketBeat Daily Premium
Just $99 for a limited time (normally $199)
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,853.62 (-0.02%)
DOW   31,282.82 (+0.35%)
QQQ   288.19 (-0.29%)
AAPL   146.86 (+1.37%)
MSFT   256.71 (-2.95%)
META   163.36 (+0.29%)
GOOGL   2,307.06 (-0.28%)
AMZN   110.14 (-1.44%)
TSLA   689.38 (-1.94%)
NVDA   150.60 (-0.61%)
NIO   20.29 (-1.36%)
BABA   108.67 (-0.82%)
AMD   75.47 (-1.92%)
MU   58.90 (+1.89%)
CGC   2.33 (+0.87%)
T   20.83 (+0.82%)
GE   63.78 (+3.02%)
F   11.47 (+1.59%)
DIS   94.42 (+0.83%)
AMC   15.44 (+3.28%)
PFE   51.87 (-1.93%)
PYPL   71.38 (+1.29%)
NFLX   173.84 (-1.97%)
S&P 500   3,853.62 (-0.02%)
DOW   31,282.82 (+0.35%)
QQQ   288.19 (-0.29%)
AAPL   146.86 (+1.37%)
MSFT   256.71 (-2.95%)
META   163.36 (+0.29%)
GOOGL   2,307.06 (-0.28%)
AMZN   110.14 (-1.44%)
TSLA   689.38 (-1.94%)
NVDA   150.60 (-0.61%)
NIO   20.29 (-1.36%)
BABA   108.67 (-0.82%)
AMD   75.47 (-1.92%)
MU   58.90 (+1.89%)
CGC   2.33 (+0.87%)
T   20.83 (+0.82%)
GE   63.78 (+3.02%)
F   11.47 (+1.59%)
DIS   94.42 (+0.83%)
AMC   15.44 (+3.28%)
PFE   51.87 (-1.93%)
PYPL   71.38 (+1.29%)
NFLX   173.84 (-1.97%)
S&P 500   3,853.62 (-0.02%)
DOW   31,282.82 (+0.35%)
QQQ   288.19 (-0.29%)
AAPL   146.86 (+1.37%)
MSFT   256.71 (-2.95%)
META   163.36 (+0.29%)
GOOGL   2,307.06 (-0.28%)
AMZN   110.14 (-1.44%)
TSLA   689.38 (-1.94%)
NVDA   150.60 (-0.61%)
NIO   20.29 (-1.36%)
BABA   108.67 (-0.82%)
AMD   75.47 (-1.92%)
MU   58.90 (+1.89%)
CGC   2.33 (+0.87%)
T   20.83 (+0.82%)
GE   63.78 (+3.02%)
F   11.47 (+1.59%)
DIS   94.42 (+0.83%)
AMC   15.44 (+3.28%)
PFE   51.87 (-1.93%)
PYPL   71.38 (+1.29%)
NFLX   173.84 (-1.97%)
S&P 500   3,853.62 (-0.02%)
DOW   31,282.82 (+0.35%)
QQQ   288.19 (-0.29%)
AAPL   146.86 (+1.37%)
MSFT   256.71 (-2.95%)
META   163.36 (+0.29%)
GOOGL   2,307.06 (-0.28%)
AMZN   110.14 (-1.44%)
TSLA   689.38 (-1.94%)
NVDA   150.60 (-0.61%)
NIO   20.29 (-1.36%)
BABA   108.67 (-0.82%)
AMD   75.47 (-1.92%)
MU   58.90 (+1.89%)
CGC   2.33 (+0.87%)
T   20.83 (+0.82%)
GE   63.78 (+3.02%)
F   11.47 (+1.59%)
DIS   94.42 (+0.83%)
AMC   15.44 (+3.28%)
PFE   51.87 (-1.93%)
PYPL   71.38 (+1.29%)
NFLX   173.84 (-1.97%)

European Central Bank head targeted in cyberattack attempt

Tuesday, July 12, 2022 | The Associated Press


File-File photo shows ECB President Christine Lagarde giving a press conference after the first monetary policy meeting of the new year in Frankfurt, Germany, February 3, 2022. ( AP Photo/Michael Probst, file)

BERLIN (AP) — The European Central Bank said Tuesday that its president, Christine Lagarde, was targeted in an attempted cyberattack but no information was compromised.

The attempt took place “recently,” the Frankfurt-based central bank for the 19 countries that use the euro said in an emailed response to a query about a report by Business Insider. The bank added that “it was identified and halted quickly” but that it had nothing more to say amid an investigation.

Business Insider reported, without naming sources, that Lagarde was contacted by text message from what appeared to be former German Chancellor Angela Merkel's cellphone number by someone claiming that Merkel wanted to communicate with her by WhatsApp because that would be more secure.

It said that Lagarde then contacted Merkel by phone to ask whether she really wanted to communicate by WhatsApp and that whoever was behind the attempt apparently aimed to gain control of the accounts of various prominent figures on WhatsApp and other messaging services.


7 Travel Stocks That Will Benefit as Covid Restrictions End

From sea to shining sea, the green shoots of a re-opening are rapidly turning into a forest of lush growth. That may sound a bit over the top, but after two long years, it appears that 2022 will bring a return to travel that resembles pre-pandemic levels. And if you still think that's hyperbole, consider this:

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington estimates that 73% of Americans are currently immune to the omicron variant of Covid-19. At that level, many experts believe that future surges will be less disruptive. And even Dr. Anthony Fauci believes it's time for Americans to turn the page.

And that's why investors should start looking at travel stocks. To be fair, this isn't a sector where investors will find many undervalued stocks. In fact, many skeptics may say that these stocks have future growth priced in.

That's a theory that is about to be tested in a big way. This is why we've done some digging and are presenting you with seven stocks that appear to offer some intriguing value as Americans make their travel plans.



View the "7 Travel Stocks That Will Benefit as Covid Restrictions End".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastIgnore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work

Today Kate chats with Peter Tanous, investment advisor and author of “The Pure Equity Plus Plan: Your Path To A Multi-Million Dollar Retirement.” Peter offers a perspective that’s quite different from the typical advisor’s view of broad international diversification.

Listen Now to Ignore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.