FedEx Stock Edges Lower on Berenberg Bear Note

Berenberg downgraded FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) to "hold" from "buy" this morning, calling the security a "show me story," while also slashing its price target to $275 from $330. The firm noted the delivery name's unreliable execution history, as well as rising inflation risks, which could overshadow the company's recent CEO change and new strategy. At last check, FDX is down 1.9% to trade $222.45.

The last time we checked in with FedEx stock, it was about to step into the earnings confessional. The security came just shy of the $250 level after its quarterly report -- its highest level since February -- but pivoted lower shortly afterwards. The shares still have support from their 30-day moving average, though, despite being down 25.3% year-over-year.

Short-term options traders are firmly bearish. This is per the stock's Schaeffer's put/call open interest ratio (SOIR) of 1.18, which stands in the 89th percentile of annual readings.

Commodities are a broad category that covers agricultural products like wheat, corn, and soybeans. It also includes oil and derivative products such as gasoline, natural gas, and diesel fuel.

However, investing in commodities also covers precious metals such as gold and silver as well as base metals like copper and aluminum. And more recently, this sector includes items like lithium that will be needed in many of the emerging sectors of our economy.

Commodities trading is frequently done by trading contracts on the futures market. And it's not for faint-of-heart investors. Prices are volatile and can change quickly due to macroeconomic events.

However, at certain times, particularly in times of high inflation, commodities outperform the broader market. A practical alternative for individual investors looking to profit from commodities is to invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These funds give investors exposure to this sector while reducing the risk that comes from investing in any single commodity.

