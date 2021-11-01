FirstEnergy agrees to $306M refund to Ohio customers

S&P 500   4,613.67 (+0.18%)
DOW   35,913.84 (+0.26%)
QQQ   387.43 (+0.34%)
AAPL   148.96 (-0.56%)
MSFT   329.37 (-0.68%)
FB   329.98 (+1.98%)
GOOGL   2,869.94 (-3.07%)
TSLA   1,208.59 (+8.49%)
AMZN   3,318.11 (-1.61%)
NVDA   258.27 (+1.02%)
BABA   170.17 (+3.17%)
NIO   40.84 (+3.63%)
CGC   13.25 (+4.91%)
GE   106.23 (+1.30%)
AMD   125.23 (+4.16%)
MU   70.70 (+2.32%)
T   25.37 (+0.44%)
F   17.95 (+5.09%)
ACB   6.99 (+5.43%)
DIS   170.19 (+0.66%)
PFE   43.64 (-0.23%)
AMC   37.07 (+4.81%)
BA   214.58 (+3.65%)
S&P 500   4,613.67 (+0.18%)
DOW   35,913.84 (+0.26%)
QQQ   387.43 (+0.34%)
AAPL   148.96 (-0.56%)
MSFT   329.37 (-0.68%)
FB   329.98 (+1.98%)
GOOGL   2,869.94 (-3.07%)
TSLA   1,208.59 (+8.49%)
AMZN   3,318.11 (-1.61%)
NVDA   258.27 (+1.02%)
BABA   170.17 (+3.17%)
NIO   40.84 (+3.63%)
CGC   13.25 (+4.91%)
GE   106.23 (+1.30%)
AMD   125.23 (+4.16%)
MU   70.70 (+2.32%)
T   25.37 (+0.44%)
F   17.95 (+5.09%)
ACB   6.99 (+5.43%)
DIS   170.19 (+0.66%)
PFE   43.64 (-0.23%)
AMC   37.07 (+4.81%)
BA   214.58 (+3.65%)
S&P 500   4,613.67 (+0.18%)
DOW   35,913.84 (+0.26%)
QQQ   387.43 (+0.34%)
AAPL   148.96 (-0.56%)
MSFT   329.37 (-0.68%)
FB   329.98 (+1.98%)
GOOGL   2,869.94 (-3.07%)
TSLA   1,208.59 (+8.49%)
AMZN   3,318.11 (-1.61%)
NVDA   258.27 (+1.02%)
BABA   170.17 (+3.17%)
NIO   40.84 (+3.63%)
CGC   13.25 (+4.91%)
GE   106.23 (+1.30%)
AMD   125.23 (+4.16%)
MU   70.70 (+2.32%)
T   25.37 (+0.44%)
F   17.95 (+5.09%)
ACB   6.99 (+5.43%)
DIS   170.19 (+0.66%)
PFE   43.64 (-0.23%)
AMC   37.07 (+4.81%)
BA   214.58 (+3.65%)
S&P 500   4,613.67 (+0.18%)
DOW   35,913.84 (+0.26%)
QQQ   387.43 (+0.34%)
AAPL   148.96 (-0.56%)
MSFT   329.37 (-0.68%)
FB   329.98 (+1.98%)
GOOGL   2,869.94 (-3.07%)
TSLA   1,208.59 (+8.49%)
AMZN   3,318.11 (-1.61%)
NVDA   258.27 (+1.02%)
BABA   170.17 (+3.17%)
NIO   40.84 (+3.63%)
CGC   13.25 (+4.91%)
GE   106.23 (+1.30%)
AMD   125.23 (+4.16%)
MU   70.70 (+2.32%)
T   25.37 (+0.44%)
F   17.95 (+5.09%)
ACB   6.99 (+5.43%)
DIS   170.19 (+0.66%)
PFE   43.64 (-0.23%)
AMC   37.07 (+4.81%)
BA   214.58 (+3.65%)

FirstEnergy agrees to $306M refund to Ohio customers

Monday, November 1, 2021 | By Mark Gillispie, Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp., one of the largest public utility holding companies in the U.S, announced Monday it had reached a settlement with the Ohio Consumers' Counsel and other groups to refund its Ohio customers and lower their rates by a total of $306 million for having collected significantly excessive profits.

The refunds total $96 million, including $51 million to residential customers. Customer bills will also be reduced by a total of $210 million over four years starting in 2022. The refund and bill credits total about $85 for the average residential customer.

The settlement must be approved by Public Utilities Commission of Ohio.

“Today’s record refund is the culmination of OCC’s hard-fought efforts over several years to secure refunds for consumers regarding FirstEnergy’s high profits," Ohio Consumers' Counsel Bruce Weston said in a statement. "Consumers are to get $306 million of justice. We hope it’s a trend.”

NOPEC, a nonprofit energy aggregator that sells electricity to residential customers, worked with the Consumers' Counsel on issues leading to the settlement.

"This massive settlement is a tremendous victory for NOPEC’s half a million electric customers that rightfully puts money back into their pockets and holds utilities accountable,” said NOPEC Executive Director Chuck Keiper.

The Ohio Energy Group, which represents large industrial and commercial customers, also played a role in reaching the settlement.

The case began with the Consumers' Counsel appealing a decision by the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio that the FirstEnergy companies did not earn significantly excessive profits between 2017 and 2019. As regulated companies responsible for keeping the lights on, they are allowed to make money, but are not permitted to earn significantly excessive profits.

The Ohio Supreme Court ruled in December 2020 that FirstEnergy companies could not exclude revenue from a customer charge for electric grid modernization in calculating profits.

FirstEnergy President and CEO Steven Strah said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday that settlement talks began in August. Strah said the settlement "is truly in the best interests of all our Ohio customers.”

FirstEnergy in July agreed to pay $230 million in penalties to avoid federal prosecution for having secretly funded a $60 million bribery scheme to win a legislative bailout in 2019 for two nuclear plants operated at the time by a wholly-owned subsidiary.

Should you invest $1,000 in FirstEnergy right now?

Before you consider FirstEnergy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FirstEnergy wasn't on the list.

While FirstEnergy currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.