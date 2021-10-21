France offers motorists cash assistance to help pay for fuel

PARIS (AP) — French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced on Thursday that millions of lower- and medium-income motorists would each be given 100 euros ($116) in one-off financial assistance to help them cope with rising gasoline prices.

Castex said on TF1 television it was “an exceptional response to an exceptional situation.”

The measure will concern about 36 million people who earn less than 2,000 euros ($2,325) a month, including employees, self-employed workers, job seekers and retired people, Castex said. The assistance will start being given in December.

The measure comes amid growing public discontent over a global energy crunch, coming just as many households are struggling to recover from the pandemic economic crisis.

The French government last month promised cash assistance of 100 euros for about 6 million low-income households, to help pay their energy bills.

Castex, who had previously announced the government’s decision to freeze natural gas prices, said that measure would last until the end of next year.

The issue in France in especially sensitive after the anti-government “yellow vest” movement which started in 2018 against a hike in fuel taxes — and was named after the fluorescent jackets French motorists are required to have in their cars. It quickly turned into a general protest against economic injustice, leading to weekly, sometimes violent demonstrations.

The government’s move also comes ahead of France’s presidential election scheduled in April, where President Emmanuel Macron is expected to run for reelection.

In June 2021 the investment firm, Bespoke Investments made this ominous pronouncement: “Investors simultaneously think the market is overvalued, but likely to keep climbing.”This statement was meant to be a warning to investors. However, investors have shown that they can be very resilient even as the major indices continue to reach new highs.So it would seem strange to be looking at a list of undervalued stocks. But looking at undervalued stocks is a form of value investing. And in 2021, investors are shifting between growth and value investing on a monthly, if not weekly basis.An undervalued stock is one that is considered to be trading below its fair value. However, there’s no singular right way to identify undervalued stocks. Some investors prefer to look at fundamental metrics. Others will look for technical signals.The one common element of all undervalued stocks is that they are stocks that have room to grow. That’s something that all investors can get behind. And in this special presentation, we’ll take a look at seven stocks that are showing signs of being undervalued at this time.