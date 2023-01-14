S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   280.97
Maine gets 1st Mega Millions jackpot with $1.35B grand prize
MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
Yellen tells Congress US expected to hit debt limit Thursday
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 1/13/2023
Stocks are mixed on Wall Street as earnings season kicks off
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Tesla cuts vehicle prices in bid to boost flagging demand
Gas prices drop in NJ, dip across nation at large

Sat., January 14, 2023 | The Associated Press

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices dropped in New Jersey and also ticked down across the nation at large, analysts said.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.27, down four cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.37 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.28, down a penny from last week. Drivers were paying $3.30 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

Analysts say the recent surge in gas prices due to frigid weather and holiday travel may be ending as the weather improves and demand decreases. They expect prices at the pump to decline heading toward February but believe the national averages before Christmas will likely turn out to have been the lows for this winter.

