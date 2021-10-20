S&P 500   4,519.63
DOW   35,457.31
QQQ   375.47
Penny Picks: The Top Penny Stocks of 2021 and Beyond
Is it Time to Get into Merck Shares?
Disney (NYSE: DIS) Stumbles, But Does This Open An Opportunity?
Steel Dynamics Could Set A New All-Time High, Soon
Don't Know Your Next Stock Move? Turn to Stocks of Companies You Know and Love
Energy crunch hits global recovery as winter approaches
As Bitcoin goes mainstream, Wall Street looks to cash in
German central bank chief to step down after 10 years

Wednesday, October 20, 2021 | The Associated Press

Jens Weidmann
In this Friday, Oct. 13, 2017 file photo Germany Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann speaks during a news conference after the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting, on the sidelines of the World Bank/IMF Annual Meetings in Washington. The head of Germany's central bank, Jens Weidmann, announced Wednesday that he will step down after a decade at the helm. A statement from the Bundesbank said that Weidmann will leave office at the end of this year for personal reasons. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, file)

BERLIN (AP) — The head of Germany's central bank announced Wednesday that he will step down after a decade at the helm.

A statement from the Bundesbank said Jens Weidmann will leave office at the end of the year for personal reasons. National central bank governors in the 19-country eurozone have a seat on the European Central Bank's governing council, and in that position, Weidmann has sometimes expressed disagreement with the extent of stimulus efforts.

“I have come to the conclusion that more than 10 years is a good measure of time to turn over a new leaf — for the Bundesbank, but also for me personally," Weidmann said in a letter to the bank's staff.

Weidmann, previously an adviser to outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel, has headed the Frankfurt-based Bundesbank since May 2011.


7 Retailers That Are Bucking the E-Commerce Trend

Once again it appears that the death of brick and mortar retail appears to be exaggerated. First-quarter earnings are showing that many retailers that rely on in-person traffic for a considerable chunk of their business are seeing a rebound in sales. And many are planning to open stores in 2021.

This isn’t to say that e-commerce is going away. In fact, a common feature for many of these stocks is that they either developed or enhanced their digital footprint during the pandemic.

This special presentation focuses on retailers that are planning to add to their brick-and-mortar footprint in 2021. And some are planning to do so by a substantial margin. Once again, this doesn’t signal a transformative shift in the overall trend, but it does mean that for the foreseeable future, brick and mortar will have some relevance.

7 Retailers That Are Bucking the E-Commerce Trend


