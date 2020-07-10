Gilead Sciences, Matson rise; WD-40, Eli Lilly fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Friday:

WD-40 Co., down $6.44 to $194.06.

The lubricant maker reported disappointing second-quarter financial results.

Matson Inc., up $9.13 to $36.49.

The shipping and logistics company gave investors an encouraging second-quarter financial update.

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp., up $1.71 to $16.70.

The energy sector investor may buy electric vehicle maker Fisker, according to media reports.

Greenbrier Companies Inc., up $3.37 to $25.09.

The railroad freight car maker reported surprisingly good fiscal third-quarter profits and revenue.

Gilead Sciences Inc., up $1.61 to $76.32.

The biotechnology company released encouraging data from a study of remedsivir as a COVID-19 treatment.

BioNTech SE, up $4.75 to $70.36.

The biotechnology company could seek approval for its coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Carnival Corp., up $1.58 to $16.16.

The cruise line operator told investors that it sees rising demand for bookings in 2021.

Eli Lilly and Co., down $3.09 to $163.36.

The White House signaled that President Donald Trump will sign orders to lower prescription drug prices.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company Beat the Market™ Rank Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Matson (MATX) 2.2 $36.49 +33.4% 2.41% 21.22 Buy $38.33 Gilead Sciences (GILD) 2.0 $76.32 +2.2% 3.56% 19.62 Hold $79.65 Greenbrier Companies (GBX) 3.0 $25.09 +15.5% 4.30% 11.62 Hold $25.60 Carnival (CCL) 2.4 $16.16 +10.8% 12.38% -4.02 Hold $21.89 Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) 2.1 $163.36 -1.9% 1.81% 27.00 Buy $169.73 BioNTech (BNTX) 0.9 $65.61 flat N/A -69.06 Hold $43.56