Gilead Sciences, Matson rise; WD-40, Eli Lilly fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Friday:
WD-40 Co., down $6.44 to $194.06.
The lubricant maker reported disappointing second-quarter financial results.
Matson Inc., up $9.13 to $36.49.
The shipping and logistics company gave investors an encouraging second-quarter financial update.
Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp., up $1.71 to $16.70.
The energy sector investor may buy electric vehicle maker Fisker, according to media reports.
Greenbrier Companies Inc., up $3.37 to $25.09.
The railroad freight car maker reported surprisingly good fiscal third-quarter profits and revenue.
Gilead Sciences Inc., up $1.61 to $76.32.
The biotechnology company released encouraging data from a study of remedsivir as a COVID-19 treatment.
BioNTech SE, up $4.75 to $70.36.
The biotechnology company could seek approval for its coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Carnival Corp., up $1.58 to $16.16.
The cruise line operator told investors that it sees rising demand for bookings in 2021.
Eli Lilly and Co., down $3.09 to $163.36.
The White House signaled that President Donald Trump will sign orders to lower prescription drug prices.
