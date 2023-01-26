QQQ   290.55 (+0.98%)
AAPL   142.70 (+0.59%)
MSFT   244.54 (+1.63%)
META   146.18 (+3.31%)
GOOGL   96.56 (+1.41%)
AMZN   97.71 (+0.55%)
TSLA   157.08 (+8.76%)
NVDA   195.86 (+1.36%)
NIO   11.99 (+3.10%)
BABA   119.95 (-0.25%)
AMD   74.63 (-0.37%)
T   19.83 (-2.89%)
MU   62.35 (+1.32%)
F   12.82 (+0.23%)
CGC   2.71 (-1.81%)
GE   80.32 (-0.58%)
DIS   108.09 (-0.03%)
AMC   5.29 (-0.75%)
PFE   43.85 (-2.71%)
PYPL   79.46 (+0.46%)
NFLX   363.38 (-1.24%)
QQQ   290.55 (+0.98%)
AAPL   142.70 (+0.59%)
MSFT   244.54 (+1.63%)
META   146.18 (+3.31%)
GOOGL   96.56 (+1.41%)
AMZN   97.71 (+0.55%)
TSLA   157.08 (+8.76%)
NVDA   195.86 (+1.36%)
NIO   11.99 (+3.10%)
BABA   119.95 (-0.25%)
AMD   74.63 (-0.37%)
T   19.83 (-2.89%)
MU   62.35 (+1.32%)
F   12.82 (+0.23%)
CGC   2.71 (-1.81%)
GE   80.32 (-0.58%)
DIS   108.09 (-0.03%)
AMC   5.29 (-0.75%)
PFE   43.85 (-2.71%)
PYPL   79.46 (+0.46%)
NFLX   363.38 (-1.24%)
QQQ   290.55 (+0.98%)
AAPL   142.70 (+0.59%)
MSFT   244.54 (+1.63%)
META   146.18 (+3.31%)
GOOGL   96.56 (+1.41%)
AMZN   97.71 (+0.55%)
TSLA   157.08 (+8.76%)
NVDA   195.86 (+1.36%)
NIO   11.99 (+3.10%)
BABA   119.95 (-0.25%)
AMD   74.63 (-0.37%)
T   19.83 (-2.89%)
MU   62.35 (+1.32%)
F   12.82 (+0.23%)
CGC   2.71 (-1.81%)
GE   80.32 (-0.58%)
DIS   108.09 (-0.03%)
AMC   5.29 (-0.75%)
PFE   43.85 (-2.71%)
PYPL   79.46 (+0.46%)
NFLX   363.38 (-1.24%)
QQQ   290.55 (+0.98%)
AAPL   142.70 (+0.59%)
MSFT   244.54 (+1.63%)
META   146.18 (+3.31%)
GOOGL   96.56 (+1.41%)
AMZN   97.71 (+0.55%)
TSLA   157.08 (+8.76%)
NVDA   195.86 (+1.36%)
NIO   11.99 (+3.10%)
BABA   119.95 (-0.25%)
AMD   74.63 (-0.37%)
T   19.83 (-2.89%)
MU   62.35 (+1.32%)
F   12.82 (+0.23%)
CGC   2.71 (-1.81%)
GE   80.32 (-0.58%)
DIS   108.09 (-0.03%)
AMC   5.29 (-0.75%)
PFE   43.85 (-2.71%)
PYPL   79.46 (+0.46%)
NFLX   363.38 (-1.24%)

Grand jury investigating Goodyear recreational vehicle tires

Thu., January 26, 2023 | Tom Krisher, AP Auto Writer

A Goodyear tire sits on display at a tire shop on Feb. 12, 2014, in South Euclid, Ohio. A federal grand jury in Los Angeles is gathering evidence in a criminal investigation of Goodyear recreational vehicle tires that the government blames for crashes that killed eight people and injured dozens of others. The grand jury subpoenaed Arizona lawyer David Kurtz on Jan. 4, 2023, seeking all documents and deposition transcripts in a lawsuit he filed against the Akron, Ohio, tire maker. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

DETROIT (AP) — A federal grand jury in Los Angeles is gathering evidence in a criminal investigation of Goodyear recreational vehicle tires that the government blames for crashes that killed eight people and injured dozens of others.

The grand jury has subpoenaed Arizona lawyer David Kurtz seeking all documents and deposition transcripts in a lawsuit he filed against the Akron, Ohio, tire maker.

A letter accompanying the Jan. 4 subpoena says it was issued in an “official criminal investigation being conducted by the Department of Transportation Office of Inspector General.” It also says the Justice Department's Consumer Protection Branch in Washington is involved, as well as the U.S. Attorney in Los Angeles.

Documents from Kurtz's lawsuit touched off a 2017 investigation of the tires by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that resulted in a recall last year. The documents also revealed that Goodyear knew the G159 RV tire could fail and cause severe crashes, yet it didn’t recall them for as many as 20 years.

The Justice Department and the DOT Inspector General wouldn't comment on the probe.

In a statement, Goodyear didn't address the federal investigation, but maintained there's no safety defect with the tires. The company said it recalled the tires to address risks that happen when they are underinflated or overloaded. “This tire hasn't been made since 2003, it consistently met Goodyear's demanding safety standards,” the statement said.

Kurtz confirmed that he received the subpoena and provided copies of it and the accompanying letter.

The DOT Inspector General says on its website its agents have federal law enforcement authority to conduct criminal investigations, including the ability to make arrests, execute search warrants and carry firearms. “Where appropriate, we make referrals for prosecution to the Department of Justice or state and local prosecuting authorities,” the office said in a statement.

Should you invest $1,000 in Goodyear Tire & Rubber right now?

Before you consider Goodyear Tire & Rubber, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Goodyear Tire & Rubber wasn't on the list.

While Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 "Recession Proof" Stocks That Will Thrive in Any Market

Which stocks are likely to thrive in today's challenging market? Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of ten stocks that will drive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
10

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT)
2.5268 of 5 stars		$11.44+1.0%N/A3.81Hold$16.19
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

12 Stocks Corporate Insiders are Abandoning

If a company's CEO, COO, and CFO were all selling shares of their stock, would you want to know?

Recent Videos

3 Dividend Kings For 2023, And a Bonus Pick
3 Dividend Kings For 2023, And a Bonus Pick
Is Google’s Moat Still Strong? Future of this Tech Giant
Is Google's Moat Still Strong? Future of this Tech Giant
Netflix Stock Rebound Opportunity? What Is Realistic Going Forward
Netflix Stock Rebound Opportunity? What Is Realistic Going Forward
Nvidia Stock For 2023? Not So Fast.
Nvidia Stock For 2023? Not So Fast.
Amazon Stock Down But Not Out For 2023
Amazon Stock Down But Not Out For 2023

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines: