S&P 500   3,337.75 (-1.05%)
DOW   28,992.41 (-0.78%)
QQQ   230.27 (-1.92%)
AAPL   313.05 (-2.26%)
FB   210.18 (-2.05%)
MSFT   178.59 (-3.16%)
GOOGL   1,483.46 (-2.21%)
AMZN   2,095.97 (-2.65%)
CGC   21.88 (-1.93%)
NVDA   294.07 (-4.74%)
BABA   212.59 (-2.50%)
MU   56.99 (-3.41%)
GE   12.25 (-2.23%)
TSLA   901.00 (+0.18%)
AMD   53.28 (-6.97%)
T   38.55 (-0.16%)
ACB   1.67 (-0.60%)
F   7.89 (-1.74%)
NFLX   380.07 (-1.54%)
PRI   132.33 (-2.98%)
BAC   34.36 (-1.41%)
DIS   138.97 (-1.00%)
GILD   69.70 (+4.03%)
How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Posted on Friday, February 21st, 2020 by The Associated Press

Stocks fell and bond prices rose sharply on Wall Street Friday amid fresh signs that the viral outbreak that originated in China is weighing on U.S. companies.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury reached a record low as investors sought the safety of U.S. government bonds. The price of gold also rose. Technology companies, which have much greater exposure to China than other industries, fell the most.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 index fell 35.48 points, or 1.1%, to 3,337.75.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 227.57 points, or 0.8%, to 28,992.41.

The Nasdaq lost 174.37 points, or 1.8%, to 9,576.59.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks gave up 17.46 points, or 1%, to 1,678.61.

For the week:

The S&P 500 fell 42.41 points, or 1.3%.

The Dow lost 405.67 points, or 1.4%.

The Nasdaq dropped 154.59 points, or 1.6%.

The Russell 2000 slid 8.98 points, or 0.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 106.97 points, or 3.3%.

The Dow is up 453.97 points, or 1.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 603.98 points, or 6.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 10.14 points, or 0.6%.


