How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Wall Street closed out a bumpy week with more losses on Friday following a mixed reading on the U.S. jobs market that investors said was tough to parse.

The S&P 500 gave up an early gain and closed 0.8% lower. The benchmark index is coming off a jolting stretch where it swerved by at least 1.2% in five straight days, pounded by uncertainty over the newest coronavirus variant and about when the Federal Reserve will halt its support for markets.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 38.67 points, or 0.8%, to 4,538.43

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 59.71 points, or 0.2%, to 34,580.08

The Nasdaq fell 295.85 points, or 1.9%, to 15,085.47.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 47.02 points, or 2.1%, to 2,159.31.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 56.19 points, or 1.2%.

The Dow is down 319.26 points, or 0.9%.

The Nasdaq is down 406.19 points, or 2.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 86.63 points, or 3.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 782.36 points, or 20.8%.

The Dow is up 3,973.60 points, or 13%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,197.19 points, or 17%.

The Russell 2000 is up 184.45 points, or 9.3%.

