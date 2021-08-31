How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Wall Street ended a wobbly day with mixed results Tuesday, but the S&P 500 still managed to close out August with a solid gain. It marked the seventh straight winning month for the benchmark index, its longest such streak since early 2018.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.1% below the latest record high it had set just one day earlier. Weakness in Big Tech stocks weighed down the S&P 500, as well as the Nasdaq composite. Small-company stocks rose.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 6.11 points, or 0.1%, to 4,522.68.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 39.11 points, or 0.1%, to 35,360.73.

The Nasdaq fell 6.65 points, less than 0.1%, to 15,259.24.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 7.78 points, or 0.3%, to 2,273.77.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 13.31 points, or 0.3%.

The Dow is down 95.07 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 129.74 points, or 0.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 3.38 points, or 0.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 766.61 points, or 20.4%.

The Dow is up 4,754.25 points, or 15.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,370.95 points, or 18.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 298.92 points, or 15.1%.

In April 2021, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon described fintech companies as one of the “enormous competitive threats” to traditional banking. And with good reason. Fintech (short for financial technology) is not just “digital banking.” It’s a different approach to banking that traditional banks will not be able to replicate by outspending their competitors.You see, cryptocurrency is getting a lot of attention for the way it’s disrupting the monetary system. But before there was bitcoin (CCC: BTC-USD), there was fintech.What started out as a way to send money from one person to another without the need for a bank (i.e. peer-to-peer lending) has morphed into much more. Today, individuals and businesses can get loans, invest, and pay bills conveniently and securely. And they can do so without ever having to set foot into a bank.Financial technology is democratizing finance for many individuals who have been left behind by the traditional banking system. The “unbanked” is a huge target audience. But whereas fintech started as reaching those that were unbanked out of necessity; it is cultivating a new audience among those who are going unbanked by choice.In this special presentation, we’ll look at seven fintech companies that are leading in this space today and will do so well into the future.