S&P 500   3,911.74
DOW   31,500.68
QQQ   294.61
Protesters gather as G-7 leaders set to arrive in Germany
Spain unveils emergency actions to curb soaring living costs
Biden's mission in Europe: Shore up alliance against Russia
Biden: G-7 to ban Russian gold in response to Ukraine war
Biden, G-7 leaders huddle on energy, inflation, Ukraine war
French energy giants: Reduce fuel and electricity use now
'We have to stay together': Biden on alliance behind Ukraine
How to Earn Passive Income Through Amazon Dropshipping

Saturday, June 25, 2022 | Entrepreneur


There's a lot to think about as an entrepreneur, from getting your product in front of a massive audience to becoming a more effective leader. But while you're undoubtedly thinking about finding seed capital and investment for your business, you shouldn't neglect your personal finances.

Don't get so caught up in your business that you forget to secure some extra cash for your everyday living expenses. Fortunately, it's easier than ever to earn passive income online in the internet age. One method that's growing in popularity is selling products through dropshipping, and you can learn how to get started with the 2022 Complete Amazon Dropshipping & Private Label Master Class Bundle.

This 11-course bundle will teach you how to utilize Amazon to earn money while barely lifting a finger. The bundle is led by entrepreneurial experts like Brock Johnson (4.1/5 instructor rating), Bryan Guerra (4.1/5 rating), and Ryan Ford (4.3/5 rating). Through the courses, the instructors will share their first-hand experience in passive income and teach you how to leverage existing options to make money online.

At the outset, you'll learn proven strategies to launch, sell, and grow private label products on Amazon FBA, understanding the most profitable product ideas that are low in competition and high in demand. You'll understand how to source products from around the world, develop your brand, and rank your product at the top of Amazon search results for the right keywords. You'll also learn how to build PPC marketing campaigns to boost your product rankings and earn some extra income, successfully brand your products, and much more throughout the courses.

Start making some extra money online without housing any inventory. Right now, the 2022 Complete Amazon Dropshipping & Private Label Master Class Bundle is on sale for just $34.99 for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.


7 NFT Related Stocks That Are Helping to Drive This Trend

Blockchain technology is creating new opportunities in a variety of industries. It's even creating industries that never existed. That's the case with non-fungible tokens (NFTs). An NFT is a token created by the Non-Fungible Alliance that exists on a blockchain. In many cases, that is the Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) blockchain, but there are now several other blockchains that support NFTs

The key to understanding NFTs as an investment opportunity is the idea that it's a cryptographic token that represents something unique. The value of an NFT is based on basic supply and demand. The first example of an NFT was the one-of-a-kind digital cat sensations, the CryptoKitties. Only 10,000 digital images were created. But the entire market raked in $32 million for investors who collected, bred, or traded these tokens.

As exciting and as much potential as the NFT market holds, it's still in its infancy. And that means what it looks like tomorrow is evolving. The federal government recently announced its intention to put guardrails on cryptocurrency. That regulation will extend to Ethereum and other blockchains that support NFTs. That's why many stocks on this list have a stand-alone case for ownership outside of NFTs. However, as you'll see many are also penny stocks.



View the "7 NFT Related Stocks That Are Helping to Drive This Trend".

