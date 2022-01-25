S&P 500   4,323.15 (-1.97%)
DOW   33,879.79 (-1.41%)
QQQ   343.69 (-2.72%)
AAPL   157.66 (-2.45%)
MSFT   288.44 (-2.68%)
FB   300.56 (-2.64%)
GOOGL   2,558.01 (-2.22%)
AMZN   2,797.40 (-3.23%)
TSLA   915.18 (-1.59%)
NVDA   222.16 (-4.95%)
BABA   119.36 (-0.84%)
NIO   24.05 (-3.30%)
AMD   111.76 (-4.09%)
CGC   7.16 (-3.24%)
MU   80.14 (-3.39%)
GE   89.11 (-8.05%)
T   25.92 (-1.59%)
F   19.86 (-2.60%)
DIS   133.30 (-3.03%)
AMC   16.32 (-1.92%)
PFE   51.63 (+0.17%)
ACB   4.18 (-3.24%)
BA   199.74 (-2.18%)
IMF cuts world growth forecast due to omicron, other woes

Tuesday, January 25, 2022 | Paul Wiseman, AP Economics Writer


The logo of the International Monetary Fund is visible on their building, Monday, April 5, 2021, in Washington. The International Monetary Fund is downgrading its forecast for the world economy this year, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. It cites as the cause for the lowered growth expectation the spread of COVID-19's omicron variant, higher energy prices, an uptick in inflation and financial strains in China. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The International Monetary Fund is downgrading its forecast for the world economy this year, citing the spread of COVID-19's omicron variant, higher energy prices, an uptick in inflation and financial strains in China.

The 190-country lending agency now forecasts the global economy will expand 4.4% in 2022. That's down from an estimated 5.9% last year and from the 4.9% the IMF was forecasting for 2022 back in October.

The IMF slashed the growth forecast for the United States — world’s largest economy — to 4% from the 5.2% it predicted in October. The agency no longer expects any economic stimulus from President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better social policy bill, which has stalled in Congress.

The U.S. economy is also contending with supply-chain bottlenecks that prevent companies from filling customer orders, and from the Federal Reserve’s impending move to raise interest rates to cool off the hottest year-over-year inflation in four decades.

The Chinese economy is forecast to grow 4.8% this year — down from 8.1% last year and 0.8 percentage points slower than the IMF expected in October. China's zero-tolerance approach to COVID is likely to take an economic toll as is financial stress on the country’s property developers, according to the agency.

The IMF expects the 19 European countries that share the euro currency to collectively grow 3.9% this year, down from 5.2% in 2021. Japan is forecast to register 3.3% growth this year, up from 1.6% last year, as a result of continuing government support for the economy.


7 Retail Stocks to Buy After Strong Quarterly Earnings

Earnings season follows a predictable pattern. Bank stocks report first; then big tech stocks weigh in. And now, late in earnings season, we hear from the retail sector. Investors were expecting strong numbers and, for the most part, retailers delivered.

However, for some retailers, this may become a “sell the news” event.

That’s because on August 16, before the big-name retailers reported, the U.S. Retail Sales Report showed a 1.1% decline in retail sales in July from June. So while retail sales for the last two quarters will be strong, investors are wondering if the sector is entering a period of slowing growth. Concern about the Delta variant perhaps bringing more restrictions to the retail sector adds to the concern.

However, sectors don’t move in lockstep. In every market, there are strong performers even in tough economic conditions. This was true during the pandemic. And it’s true in the recovery. Summer is traditionally a slower season overall for retail. The July numbers probably do not reflect all of the back-to-school purchases. And, of course, stores are already beginning to prepare for the holiday season.

View the "7 Retail Stocks to Buy After Strong Quarterly Earnings".


