S&P 500   4,655.27
DOW   35,135.94
QQQ   399.69
3 Stocks Showing Relative Strength Buy Now
Li Auto Inc. Is Why In-Production EV OEM’s Are A Buy
Guess?, Inc Is A Black-Friday Bargain 
Food, gas prices pinch families as inflation surges globally
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey steps down as CEO
Two Recent IPOs To Put On Your “Nice” List 
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey stepping down as CEO
S&P 500   4,655.27
DOW   35,135.94
QQQ   399.69
3 Stocks Showing Relative Strength Buy Now
Li Auto Inc. Is Why In-Production EV OEM’s Are A Buy
Guess?, Inc Is A Black-Friday Bargain 
Food, gas prices pinch families as inflation surges globally
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey steps down as CEO
Two Recent IPOs To Put On Your “Nice” List 
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey stepping down as CEO
S&P 500   4,655.27
DOW   35,135.94
QQQ   399.69
3 Stocks Showing Relative Strength Buy Now
Li Auto Inc. Is Why In-Production EV OEM’s Are A Buy
Guess?, Inc Is A Black-Friday Bargain 
Food, gas prices pinch families as inflation surges globally
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey steps down as CEO
Two Recent IPOs To Put On Your “Nice” List 
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey stepping down as CEO
S&P 500   4,655.27
DOW   35,135.94
QQQ   399.69
3 Stocks Showing Relative Strength Buy Now
Li Auto Inc. Is Why In-Production EV OEM’s Are A Buy
Guess?, Inc Is A Black-Friday Bargain 
Food, gas prices pinch families as inflation surges globally
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey steps down as CEO
Two Recent IPOs To Put On Your “Nice” List 
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey stepping down as CEO

India's economy grows by 8.4% amid signs of recovery

Tuesday, November 30, 2021 | The Associated Press


Laborers work at a building construction site in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. India’s economy grew by 8.4% in the July-September quarter from the same period a year earlier, the government announced Tuesday, signaling hopes of a growing economic recovery after it suffered historic contractions sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s economy grew by 8.4% in the July-September quarter from the same period a year earlier, the government announced Tuesday, raising hopes of a recovery after the country suffered historic contractions sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

India, Asia’s third-largest economy, suffered one of the biggest setbacks among major economies in the last fiscal year.

In the same quarter a year before, the economy contracted by 7.4%, badly hit by rising COVID-19 cases and a stringent nationwide lockdown, with restrictions lasting months that dealt a huge blow to economic activity.

After being hit by a devastating surge in virus cases stoked by Delta variant earlier this year, the situation in India has improved in recent months. Daily cases have sunk dramatically to about 10,000 after breaching 400,000 in May and the vaccination pace has picked up, instilling confidence in reopening businesses and industries. Streets and markets across the country are now abuzz with activity.

Sectors like agriculture and mining performed well and helped lead the growth seen in the July-September quarter, experts said.

The new gross domestic product (GDP) numbers added to signs of an economic turnaround. Growth in the April-June quarter jumped by 20.1%. It was the fastest pace of expansion for India ever since it began publishing GDP figures in 1996. But economists cautioned that the rise was calculated from last year’s smaller base when India’s economy shrank by 24.4% in the April-June quarter of 2020, pulling the country into a recession.

A country enters a technical recession if its economy contracts for two successive quarters.

In 2020-21, India's growth contracted by 7.3%, worsening from a slump that slashed growth to 4% from 8% in the two years before the pandemic hit.


7 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy For a Healthy Portfolio in 2022

One year ago, investors expected 2021 to be a huge year for pharmaceutical stocks. The bullish perspective was that as vaccines rolled out and the economy reopened, investors would shift from biotech stocks to traditional pharmaceutical stocks.

But the Delta variant has kept Covid-19 top of mind for many investors. While it’s true that some pharmaceutical stocks were part of the vaccine race, other players in the space have not performed as well as was hoped. Case in point, as of October 6, 2021, the iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) is up only 9.7% in the last 12 months. And if you bought shares of the fund at the beginning of the year, you have no growth to show for your patience.

There are reasons beyond Covid-19 to consider when assessing the disappointing performance of pharmaceutical stocks. One is the current political climate which is making no secret of its desire to reshape the healthcare industry. And it has the pricing practices of “big pharma” firmly in its crosshairs.

However, the pharmaceutical sector is still loaded with quality stocks for investors who are willing to accept the inherent risk. And that’s the focus of this special presentation. In the next few minutes, we’ll take a look at seven pharmaceutical stocks that are ready to make strong moves forward in 2022.

View the "7 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy For a Healthy Portfolio in 2022".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.