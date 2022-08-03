S&P 500   4,091.19
DOW   32,396.17
QQQ   314.33
3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
pixel
Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
Uber's stock surges on positive trends despite big Q2 loss
Ferrari earnings up 22% on surging deliveries to Americas
pixel
Pinterest Shares Are Soaring After Earnings, Is The Stock A Buy?
The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
pixel
S&P 500   4,091.19
DOW   32,396.17
QQQ   314.33
3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
pixel
Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
Uber's stock surges on positive trends despite big Q2 loss
Ferrari earnings up 22% on surging deliveries to Americas
pixel
Pinterest Shares Are Soaring After Earnings, Is The Stock A Buy?
The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
pixel
S&P 500   4,091.19
DOW   32,396.17
QQQ   314.33
3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
pixel
Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
Uber's stock surges on positive trends despite big Q2 loss
Ferrari earnings up 22% on surging deliveries to Americas
pixel
Pinterest Shares Are Soaring After Earnings, Is The Stock A Buy?
The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
pixel
S&P 500   4,091.19
DOW   32,396.17
QQQ   314.33
3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
pixel
Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
Uber's stock surges on positive trends despite big Q2 loss
Ferrari earnings up 22% on surging deliveries to Americas
pixel
Pinterest Shares Are Soaring After Earnings, Is The Stock A Buy?
The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
pixel

Inflation in Turkey rises to nearly 80%, hitting consumers

Wed., August 3, 2022 | The Associated Press


A man changes Turkish lira for USD and Euro at a currency exchange shop, in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. Annual inflation in Turkey soared to nearly 80% in July. The Turkish Statistical Institute said Wednesday Aug. 3, 2022 that consumer prices rose by 79.6% from a year earlier, up about 1 percentage point from June data. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici, File)

ISTANBUL (AP) — Annual inflation in Turkey soared to nearly 80% in July, official data showed Wednesday, with skyrocketing food, housing and energy prices hitting consumers hard.

The Turkish Statistical Institute said consumer prices rose by 79.6% from a year earlier, up about 1 percentage point from June data.

Independent experts say inflation is much higher than official statistics. Economists also say the huge rise in inflation is caused by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's unorthodox belief that high borrowing costs lead to inflation despite established economic theory.

Turkey’s central bank slashed interest rates by 5 percentage points since September to 14%, sinking the national currency. While the bank has not made further cuts this year, central banks across the world are moving the opposite way, raising interest rates to combat global inflation.

In comparison, annual inflation hit a record 8.9% in the 19 countries that use the euro in July and a four-decade-high of 9.1% in the United States in June.

The Turkish lira lost 44% of its value against the U.S. dollar last year, eroding people's ability to buy even basic items. The dollar was trading at 17.95 against the lira Wednesday, with the lira's value some 25% lower than at the beginning of the year.


7 Dividend Stocks to Buy When Safety is Your Top Priority

Capital preservation is an important objective for every investor. It's famously summed up by Warren Buffett who says his first rule of investing is to not lose money. And his second rule is to remember the first. When a bull market is racing higher, investors tend to get more aggressive. This means buying growth stocks. And in some cases these companies may not yet be generating a profit at all much less paying out a dividend.

Speculative investors would argue that the risk is worth it since, according to S&P Global, approximately two-thirds of the total return for the S&P 500 index in the last 100 years was due to capital appreciation. The other one-third comes from dividends. And when markets make a move downward, investors are seeking to hedge losses wherever they can. That's where dividend stocks come in.

In this special presentation, we're analyzing seven dividend stocks that investors can look for when they're looking for safety from market volatility. These dividends are safe and likely to continue to rise on a yearly basis.



View the "7 Dividend Stocks to Buy When Safety is Your Top Priority".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastFind Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022

Today, Kate’s guest is Rhys Williams, chief investment officer for the Opportunistic All Cap Equity, a long-short strategy at Spouting Rock Asset Management.

Listen Now to Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.