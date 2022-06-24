Jury takes fraud case against Elizabeth Holmes's ex-partner

×
S&P 500   3,911.74 (+3.06%)
DOW   31,500.68 (+2.68%)
QQQ   294.61 (+3.43%)
AAPL   141.66 (+2.45%)
MSFT   267.70 (+3.41%)
META   170.16 (+7.19%)
GOOGL   2,359.50 (+5.11%)
AMZN   116.46 (+3.58%)
TSLA   737.12 (+4.52%)
NVDA   171.26 (+5.55%)
NIO   24.08 (+4.47%)
BABA   117.62 (+4.91%)
AMD   87.08 (+5.64%)
MU   58.44 (+3.95%)
CGC   3.77 (+4.72%)
T   20.99 (+1.84%)
GE   67.08 (+4.70%)
F   12.01 (+3.89%)
DIS   97.78 (+3.69%)
AMC   12.47 (+3.49%)
PFE   51.59 (+2.99%)
PYPL   77.68 (+5.24%)
NFLX   190.85 (+5.03%)
S&P 500   3,911.74 (+3.06%)
DOW   31,500.68 (+2.68%)
QQQ   294.61 (+3.43%)
AAPL   141.66 (+2.45%)
MSFT   267.70 (+3.41%)
META   170.16 (+7.19%)
GOOGL   2,359.50 (+5.11%)
AMZN   116.46 (+3.58%)
TSLA   737.12 (+4.52%)
NVDA   171.26 (+5.55%)
NIO   24.08 (+4.47%)
BABA   117.62 (+4.91%)
AMD   87.08 (+5.64%)
MU   58.44 (+3.95%)
CGC   3.77 (+4.72%)
T   20.99 (+1.84%)
GE   67.08 (+4.70%)
F   12.01 (+3.89%)
DIS   97.78 (+3.69%)
AMC   12.47 (+3.49%)
PFE   51.59 (+2.99%)
PYPL   77.68 (+5.24%)
NFLX   190.85 (+5.03%)
S&P 500   3,911.74 (+3.06%)
DOW   31,500.68 (+2.68%)
QQQ   294.61 (+3.43%)
AAPL   141.66 (+2.45%)
MSFT   267.70 (+3.41%)
META   170.16 (+7.19%)
GOOGL   2,359.50 (+5.11%)
AMZN   116.46 (+3.58%)
TSLA   737.12 (+4.52%)
NVDA   171.26 (+5.55%)
NIO   24.08 (+4.47%)
BABA   117.62 (+4.91%)
AMD   87.08 (+5.64%)
MU   58.44 (+3.95%)
CGC   3.77 (+4.72%)
T   20.99 (+1.84%)
GE   67.08 (+4.70%)
F   12.01 (+3.89%)
DIS   97.78 (+3.69%)
AMC   12.47 (+3.49%)
PFE   51.59 (+2.99%)
PYPL   77.68 (+5.24%)
NFLX   190.85 (+5.03%)
S&P 500   3,911.74 (+3.06%)
DOW   31,500.68 (+2.68%)
QQQ   294.61 (+3.43%)
AAPL   141.66 (+2.45%)
MSFT   267.70 (+3.41%)
META   170.16 (+7.19%)
GOOGL   2,359.50 (+5.11%)
AMZN   116.46 (+3.58%)
TSLA   737.12 (+4.52%)
NVDA   171.26 (+5.55%)
NIO   24.08 (+4.47%)
BABA   117.62 (+4.91%)
AMD   87.08 (+5.64%)
MU   58.44 (+3.95%)
CGC   3.77 (+4.72%)
T   20.99 (+1.84%)
GE   67.08 (+4.70%)
F   12.01 (+3.89%)
DIS   97.78 (+3.69%)
AMC   12.47 (+3.49%)
PFE   51.59 (+2.99%)
PYPL   77.68 (+5.24%)
NFLX   190.85 (+5.03%)

Jury takes fraud case against Elizabeth Holmes's ex-partner

Friday, June 24, 2022 | Michael Liedtke, AP Technology Writer

Ramesh
Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, right, the former lover and business partner of Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, walks into federal court in San Jose, Calif., Friday, June 24, 2022, with his lawyers and family as his criminal trial moves toward its final phase. The case alleging he joined Holmes in a scam that defrauded investors and patients who were duped about the capabilities of Theranos' flawed blood-testing technology. At front left is attorney Jeffrey Coopersmith. (AP Photo/Michael Liedtke)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The fate of hard-nosed technology executive Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani is now in the hands of a jury that will weigh criminal charges alleging he joined disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, his former partner, in an elaborate fraud that jarred Silicon Valley.

U.S. District Judge Edward Davila handed the case to the jury Friday afternoon after federal prosecutors in San Jose, California, finished a rebuttal to more than 11 hours of closing arguments methodically laid out by one of Balwani’s lawyers, Jeffrey Coopersmith.

The jury will pore over testimony, emails, salacious texts, and other evidence submitted during a three-month trial as they sort through the 12 counts of fraud and conspiracy filed against Balwani for his role at Theranos, a blood-testing company founded by Holmes when she was just 19.

Balwani, 57, began dating Holmes, now 38, around the same time she dropped out of Stanford University in 2003 to found her startup. He helped Holmes behind the scenes until 2010 when he became Theranos' chief operating officer while he was living with Holmes. The couple broke up in 2016 as Theranos began to collapse amid revelations about serious problems with Theranos' technology that they had concealed from investors and patients.

A separate jury spent seven days deliberating over the evidence in Holmes’ trial before convicting her on four counts of investor fraud and conspiracy and acquitting her on four counts of patient fraud and conspiracy earlier this year. She could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison by Davila in a hearing scheduled for late September. The jury in Balwani’s trial is aware of Holmes’ conviction but has been ordered not to consider that in their deliberations.

The case revolves around allegations that Holmes and Balwani duped investors and patients about a Theranos blood-testing technology that they bragged would revolutionize health care and generate huge profits.


But the blood tests never consistently worked as Holmes and Balwani had promised, even as prominent investors such as Silicon Valley billionaire Larry Ellison and media mogul Rupert Murdoch poured nearly $1 billion into Theranos. Meanwhile, Theranos was running tests of its technology as part of a partnership with Walgreens that were delivering inaccurate results to patients that threatened to jeopardize their health.

By 2014, the Theranos stakes of Holmes and Balwani were worth a combined $5 billion. Holmes, who served as Theranos’ star attraction and chief visionary, owned $4.5 billion of that amount, with the rest belonging to Balwani, who oversaw the company’s day-to-day operations with a sometimes-abrasive management style.

All that wealth evaporated once it became known Theranos' technology wasn't living up to Holmes' brash promises. The downfall transformed Theranos -- and the couple that once ran it -- from a Silicon Valley sensation into a cautionary tale about how horribly things can spiral out of control when ambitious entrepreneurs exaggerate the capabilities of a nascent technology.

Federal prosecutors provided evidence showing Balwani grossly exaggerated Theranos revenue projections that helped Holmes woo investors while also overseeing the company lab and covering up flawed tests of patients’ blood.

“The plan here was not to get caught," federal prosecutor John Bostic told the jury Friday. “The plan was not for the company to fail. The plan was to get away with it."

To underscore Balwani’s influential role, prosecutors used their closing arguments to highlight a July 2015 text that he sent to Holmes. “I am responsible for everything at Theranos,” Balwani reminded Holmes. “All have been my decisions too.”

Balwani’s lawyers countered by depicting him as a loyal soldier who not only pledged about $15 million of his own money to help prop up Theranos from 2009 to 2011, but also a tireless worker focused on doing everything to help Holmes achieve her goals. They also insisted Balwani fell under the same spell that Holmes cast while wooing investors and convincing powerful men such as former U.S. Secretary of State George Schultz and former U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis to join the Theranos board of directors.

Holmes “certainly has to be as charismatic a person as you can possibly be,” Coopersmith, Balwani’s lawyer, told the jury at one point during a closing argument that unfolded over the course of three days this week.

In his rebuttal, Bostic argued Holmes leaned heavily on Balwani's advice because he was older and more experienced than her, having previously sold a startup that made him rich.

“They were partners in every sense of the word," Bostic said of Holmes and Balwani.


7 Retail Stocks That May Still Ring the Register

Despite record-high inflation, supply chain disruption, and increased cost pressures due to rising wages, the retail sector has been one of the better performers in 2022. At this time, many retailers have been easy to pass along their costs to consumers.

The question is how long can that last? Investors will get their first clue when the March 2022 Advance Monthly Retail Report is released on April 14, 2022. However, if you're looking to invest in the sector, it's important to widen your lens. Retail sales slowed sharply in February as opposed to January. However, this is a time when investors have to dive into the report. While some categories are struggling, other categories are outperforming the sector and may continue to do so.

That's the focus of this special presentation. We're taking a look at seven retail stocks that have been solid performers thus far in 2022 and have a solid outlook for the remainder of the year.



View the "7 Retail Stocks That May Still Ring the Register".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastHow To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro

In this episode, Kate sits down with Kyrill Astur, CEO of portfolio management firm Centerfin. Kyrill brings a background from Wall Street and hedge funds to his current role helping individual investors navigate the market challenges while investing for their future.

Listen Now to How To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.