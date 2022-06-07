Kohl's, JM Smucker rise; Target, Encompass fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Target Corp., down $3.69 to $155.98.

The retailer is canceling orders from suppliers and slashing prices as consumers shift spending from goods to services.

Kohl's Corp., up $3.97 to $45.59.

The retailer is in advanced talks to sell itself to Vitamin Shoppe owner Franchise Group for about $8 billion.

Peloton Interactive Inc., down 5 cents to $12.43.

The exercise bike and treadmill company named a new chief financial officer.

Coupa Software Inc., up $1.91 to $74.04.

The business software company reported encouraging first-quarter financial results.

J.M. Smucker Co., up $7.05 to $130.31.

The jam maker's fiscal fourth-quarter earnings handily beat Wall Street forecasts.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc., up $1.81 to $39.06.

The restaurant and arcade chain beat analysts' first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Encompass Health Corp., down $3.48 to $61.37.

The healthcare services company trimmed its earnings and revenue forecasts for the year.

Chico’s FAS Inc., up 11 cents to $4.98.

The clothing chain raised its earnings forecast for the year after reporting strong first-quarter financial results.

Stagflation is an ugly mix of low economic growth punctuated by high unemployment. And at the root of it all is inflation. For a long time, many economists believed that stagflation was not possible. However, the 1970s changed that thinking. Not only were U.S. consumers facing high inflation, they were also dealing with high unemployment.

And according to some analysts, history may be getting ready to repeat itself. While economists seem to be split on the probability of a recession, there is growing concern that the United States is entering a period of stagflation. In an effort to combat inflation, the Federal Reserve is pledging to aggressively increase interest rates. There's already evidence of slowing economic growth and waning demand. The next shoe to drop may come in the employment numbers.

This means that investors need to turn their attention to stocks that have the attributes to combat stagflation. This includes companies that have the potential to deliver strong free cash flow. One reason for this is that a healthy cash flow can be applied to reward shareholders with a dividend. And that can boost the total return. Here are seven stocks that can help investors do just that.

Companies Mentioned in This Article