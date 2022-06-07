×
S&P 500   4,160.68 (+0.95%)
DOW   33,180.14 (+0.80%)
QQQ   309.87 (+0.86%)
AAPL   148.71 (+1.76%)
MSFT   272.50 (+1.40%)
FB   195.65 (+0.72%)
GOOGL   2,342.99 (+0.28%)
AMZN   123.00 (-1.43%)
TSLA   716.66 (+0.25%)
NVDA   189.26 (+0.75%)
NIO   19.65 (+2.45%)
BABA   104.32 (+5.36%)
AMD   105.28 (-0.35%)
CGC   4.24 (+3.67%)
MU   70.76 (+0.44%)
T   21.14 (+0.96%)
GE   78.00 (+1.30%)
F   13.74 (+2.08%)
DIS   107.79 (-0.04%)
AMC   13.07 (+9.37%)
PFE   53.96 (+1.31%)
PYPL   88.59 (+2.05%)
NFLX   198.61 (+0.75%)
Kohl's, JM Smucker rise; Target, Encompass fall

Tuesday, June 7, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Target Corp., down $3.69 to $155.98.

The retailer is canceling orders from suppliers and slashing prices as consumers shift spending from goods to services.

Kohl's Corp., up $3.97 to $45.59.

The retailer is in advanced talks to sell itself to Vitamin Shoppe owner Franchise Group for about $8 billion.

Peloton Interactive Inc., down 5 cents to $12.43.

The exercise bike and treadmill company named a new chief financial officer.

Coupa Software Inc., up $1.91 to $74.04.

The business software company reported encouraging first-quarter financial results.

J.M. Smucker Co., up $7.05 to $130.31.

The jam maker's fiscal fourth-quarter earnings handily beat Wall Street forecasts.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc., up $1.81 to $39.06.

The restaurant and arcade chain beat analysts' first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Encompass Health Corp., down $3.48 to $61.37.

The healthcare services company trimmed its earnings and revenue forecasts for the year.

Chico’s FAS Inc., up 11 cents to $4.98.

The clothing chain raised its earnings forecast for the year after reporting strong first-quarter financial results.


CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Coupa Software (COUP)
2.5095 of 5 stars		$74.04+2.6%N/A-14.40Hold$110.89
Peloton Interactive (PTON)
2.6048 of 5 stars		$12.43-0.4%N/A-2.09Buy$39.30
J. M. Smucker (SJM)
2.3624 of 5 stars		$130.31+5.7%3.04%24.54Hold$131.82
