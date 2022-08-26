Lebanese submarine finds 10 bodies on sunken migrant ship

S&P 500   4,057.66 (-3.37%)
DOW   32,283.40 (-3.03%)
QQQ   306.89 (-4.27%)
AAPL   163.11 (-4.07%)
MSFT   267.65 (-4.02%)
META   161.50 (-4.31%)
GOOGL   110.21 (-5.52%)
AMZN   130.70 (-4.79%)
TSLA   287.26 (-2.98%)
NVDA   162.26 (-9.42%)
NIO   19.90 (-0.90%)
BABA   97.67 (-2.22%)
AMD   91.07 (-6.29%)
T   17.88 (-1.16%)
MU   57.67 (-5.77%)
CGC   3.83 (-9.46%)
F   15.36 (-3.58%)
GE   75.27 (-3.67%)
DIS   113.89 (-3.04%)
AMC   9.16 (-4.28%)
PYPL   92.64 (-4.22%)
PFE   46.91 (-2.07%)
NFLX   223.04 (-4.68%)
S&P 500   4,057.66 (-3.37%)
DOW   32,283.40 (-3.03%)
QQQ   306.89 (-4.27%)
AAPL   163.11 (-4.07%)
MSFT   267.65 (-4.02%)
META   161.50 (-4.31%)
GOOGL   110.21 (-5.52%)
AMZN   130.70 (-4.79%)
TSLA   287.26 (-2.98%)
NVDA   162.26 (-9.42%)
NIO   19.90 (-0.90%)
BABA   97.67 (-2.22%)
AMD   91.07 (-6.29%)
T   17.88 (-1.16%)
MU   57.67 (-5.77%)
CGC   3.83 (-9.46%)
F   15.36 (-3.58%)
GE   75.27 (-3.67%)
DIS   113.89 (-3.04%)
AMC   9.16 (-4.28%)
PYPL   92.64 (-4.22%)
PFE   46.91 (-2.07%)
NFLX   223.04 (-4.68%)
S&P 500   4,057.66 (-3.37%)
DOW   32,283.40 (-3.03%)
QQQ   306.89 (-4.27%)
AAPL   163.11 (-4.07%)
MSFT   267.65 (-4.02%)
META   161.50 (-4.31%)
GOOGL   110.21 (-5.52%)
AMZN   130.70 (-4.79%)
TSLA   287.26 (-2.98%)
NVDA   162.26 (-9.42%)
NIO   19.90 (-0.90%)
BABA   97.67 (-2.22%)
AMD   91.07 (-6.29%)
T   17.88 (-1.16%)
MU   57.67 (-5.77%)
CGC   3.83 (-9.46%)
F   15.36 (-3.58%)
GE   75.27 (-3.67%)
DIS   113.89 (-3.04%)
AMC   9.16 (-4.28%)
PYPL   92.64 (-4.22%)
PFE   46.91 (-2.07%)
NFLX   223.04 (-4.68%)
S&P 500   4,057.66 (-3.37%)
DOW   32,283.40 (-3.03%)
QQQ   306.89 (-4.27%)
AAPL   163.11 (-4.07%)
MSFT   267.65 (-4.02%)
META   161.50 (-4.31%)
GOOGL   110.21 (-5.52%)
AMZN   130.70 (-4.79%)
TSLA   287.26 (-2.98%)
NVDA   162.26 (-9.42%)
NIO   19.90 (-0.90%)
BABA   97.67 (-2.22%)
AMD   91.07 (-6.29%)
T   17.88 (-1.16%)
MU   57.67 (-5.77%)
CGC   3.83 (-9.46%)
F   15.36 (-3.58%)
GE   75.27 (-3.67%)
DIS   113.89 (-3.04%)
AMC   9.16 (-4.28%)
PYPL   92.64 (-4.22%)
PFE   46.91 (-2.07%)
NFLX   223.04 (-4.68%)

Lebanese submarine finds 10 bodies on sunken migrant ship

Fri., August 26, 2022 | Kareem Chehayeb, Associated Press

In this photo released by the Lebanese Army official Twitter page, shows the boat that sank carrying about 80 Lebanese, Syrians, and Palestinians trying to migrate by sea to Italy, following a confrontation with the Lebanese navy, which found by Pisces VI submarine on some 459 meters (about 1,505 feet), in Tripoli, north Lebanon, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. The Lebanese navy and a submarine crew on Friday, Aug. 26, announced that they found the remains of at least seven of the approximately 30 drowned migrants in a sunken ship off the coast of Tripoli. (Lebanese Army Website via AP)

BEIRUT (AP) — A Lebanese submarine has found the remains of at least 10 migrants who drowned when their boat sank earlier this year off the coast of Lebanon with about 30 people on board, the navy announced Friday.

The boat, carrying dozens of Lebanese, Syrians and Palestinians trying to migrate by sea to Italy, went down more than 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the port of Tripoli, following a confrontation with the Lebanese navy.

Ten bodies were recovered that night, including one of a child, while 48 survivors were pulled from the Mediterranean Sea. According to navy estimates, 30 people were believed to have gone down with the boat.

Since Monday, the small, 3-person underwater craft — a Pisces VI submarine — has been searching for the remains. The wreck was located on Wednesday, at a depth of some 450 meters (about 1,470 feet).

The circumstances of the vessel's sinking are disputed to this day. Survivors say their vessel was rammed by the Lebanese navy, while the military claims the migrants’ boat collided with a navy vessel while trying to get away.

Capt. Scott Waters, who operated the craft, told reporters at a press conference in Tripoli Friday that the first body they found was outside the wreck but much of it had decayed since the sinking, with mostly bits of clothing and some bones remaining intact. He said the second body was found coming up from the wreckage.

Waters said the crew identified four more bodies inside the wreckage and a substantial amount of debris around the vessel. At least four other bodies were found away from the wreck.

Some of the people who tried to escape the boat, he assumed, got “tangled in that debris.”

“One of the very last footage and images we took," he added, was of the remains of a person, an arm around another. “They died holding each other.”

Tom Zreika, a Lebanese-Australian and the chairman of Australian charity AusRelief that helped bring the submarine to Lebanon, said the boat was a “fair degree under silt,” making it difficult to retrieve it.


Zreika said what’s next is for Lebanon to bring the sunken boat out but that remains a difficult task.

Lebanon's navy chief, Col. Haitham Dinnawi, said all the video footage from Waters' crew will be handed over to the judiciary as it investigates the sinking.

Tripoli lawmaker Ashraf Rifi helped lease the submarine for cash-strapped Lebanon through Zreika and his own brother, Jamal Rifi, who lives in Sydney. Rifi and Zreika told The Sydney Morning Herald last month that an anonymous donor had given just over $295,000 to lease the submarine.

The April sinking was the greatest migrant tragedy for Lebanon in recent years and put the government further on the defensive at a time when the country is in economic free fall and public trust in the state and its institutions is rapidly crumbling.

With a population of about 6 million people, including 1 million Syrian refugees, Lebanon has been mired since 2019 in an economic meltdown that has plunged three quarters of the population into poverty.

Once a country that received refugees, Lebanon has become a launching pad for dangerous migration by sea to Europe. As the crisis deepened, more Lebanese, as well as Syrian and Palestinian refugees have set off to sea, with security agencies reporting foiled migration attempts almost weekly.

7 Stocks to Buy to Outrun Rising Interest Rates

The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading indicates that inflation may be peaking. But if you go to the grocery store or pay rent you're aware that prices aren't going down anytime soon. In fact, there's growing sentiment that inflation will be sticky.

What does that mean for interest rates? One part of the Federal Reserve's dual mandate is to keep inflation at or near its 2% target level. That means that it's reasonable to suggest that the Fed is not done with rate hikes.

Rising interest rates generally spell trouble for equity investors. Businesses, like consumers, are affected by higher interest rates. Not to be overly simplistic, but hiring borrowing costs means lower earnings. And that means a lower stock price.

However, some stocks manage rising interest rates better than others. In this special presentation, we look at seven stocks that are built to outperform when interest rates are rising. And what's even better, many of these stocks have business models that provide growth when the economy is firing on all cylinders.

View the "7 Stocks to Buy to Outrun Rising Interest Rates".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastFantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio

Strategy for maintaining your portfolio value while still making withdrawals to pay your life expenses. And most importantly, avoiding big losses.

Listen Now to Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.