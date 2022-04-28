Micron Technology is sued for alleged patent infringement

S&P 500   4,287.50 (+2.47%)
DOW   33,916.39 (+1.85%)
QQQ   328.01 (+3.55%)
AAPL   163.64 (+4.52%)
MSFT   289.63 (+2.26%)
FB   205.73 (+17.59%)
GOOGL   2,370.45 (+3.70%)
AMZN   2,891.93 (+4.65%)
TSLA   877.51 (-0.45%)
NVDA   197.82 (+7.42%)
BABA   90.91 (+2.93%)
NIO   16.93 (+1.01%)
AMD   89.64 (+5.57%)
CGC   5.45 (+4.21%)
MU   70.18 (+5.58%)
T   19.42 (+1.84%)
GE   77.73 (-0.61%)
F   14.62 (-1.55%)
DIS   115.29 (+0.07%)
AMC   15.64 (-1.32%)
PFE   50.51 (+1.55%)
PYPL   92.09 (+11.48%)
NFLX   199.52 (+5.82%)
S&P 500   4,287.50 (+2.47%)
DOW   33,916.39 (+1.85%)
QQQ   328.01 (+3.55%)
AAPL   163.64 (+4.52%)
MSFT   289.63 (+2.26%)
FB   205.73 (+17.59%)
GOOGL   2,370.45 (+3.70%)
AMZN   2,891.93 (+4.65%)
TSLA   877.51 (-0.45%)
NVDA   197.82 (+7.42%)
BABA   90.91 (+2.93%)
NIO   16.93 (+1.01%)
AMD   89.64 (+5.57%)
CGC   5.45 (+4.21%)
MU   70.18 (+5.58%)
T   19.42 (+1.84%)
GE   77.73 (-0.61%)
F   14.62 (-1.55%)
DIS   115.29 (+0.07%)
AMC   15.64 (-1.32%)
PFE   50.51 (+1.55%)
PYPL   92.09 (+11.48%)
NFLX   199.52 (+5.82%)
S&P 500   4,287.50 (+2.47%)
DOW   33,916.39 (+1.85%)
QQQ   328.01 (+3.55%)
AAPL   163.64 (+4.52%)
MSFT   289.63 (+2.26%)
FB   205.73 (+17.59%)
GOOGL   2,370.45 (+3.70%)
AMZN   2,891.93 (+4.65%)
TSLA   877.51 (-0.45%)
NVDA   197.82 (+7.42%)
BABA   90.91 (+2.93%)
NIO   16.93 (+1.01%)
AMD   89.64 (+5.57%)
CGC   5.45 (+4.21%)
MU   70.18 (+5.58%)
T   19.42 (+1.84%)
GE   77.73 (-0.61%)
F   14.62 (-1.55%)
DIS   115.29 (+0.07%)
AMC   15.64 (-1.32%)
PFE   50.51 (+1.55%)
PYPL   92.09 (+11.48%)
NFLX   199.52 (+5.82%)
S&P 500   4,287.50 (+2.47%)
DOW   33,916.39 (+1.85%)
QQQ   328.01 (+3.55%)
AAPL   163.64 (+4.52%)
MSFT   289.63 (+2.26%)
FB   205.73 (+17.59%)
GOOGL   2,370.45 (+3.70%)
AMZN   2,891.93 (+4.65%)
TSLA   877.51 (-0.45%)
NVDA   197.82 (+7.42%)
BABA   90.91 (+2.93%)
NIO   16.93 (+1.01%)
AMD   89.64 (+5.57%)
CGC   5.45 (+4.21%)
MU   70.18 (+5.58%)
T   19.42 (+1.84%)
GE   77.73 (-0.61%)
F   14.62 (-1.55%)
DIS   115.29 (+0.07%)
AMC   15.64 (-1.32%)
PFE   50.51 (+1.55%)
PYPL   92.09 (+11.48%)
NFLX   199.52 (+5.82%)

Micron Technology is sued for alleged patent infringement

Thursday, April 28, 2022 | Keith Ridler, Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Bell Semiconductor has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against computer chipmaker Micron Technology.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court contends that Boise, Idaho-based Micron is using without authorization a process for making semiconductor devices developed and patented by Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-based Bell Semiconductor.

Bell Semiconductor is a technology and intellectual property licensing company. The patent cited in the lawsuit involves a layering process for fabricating semiconductor devices that has allowed the devices to become smaller, dramatically increasing their performance.

Bell Semiconductor, called Bell Semic in the lawsuit, is seeking a jury trial, unspecified financial damages and a court order from the court barring Micron from using the process.

“Bell Semic is entitled to recover from Micron all damages that Bell Semic has sustained as a result of Micron’s infringement of the ʼ259 patent, including without limitation and/or not less than a reasonable royalty,” the lawsuit said.

Micron spokeswoman Lara Krebs in an email Thursday said the company does not comment on ongoing litigation.

Micron is one of Idaho's largest employers and the nation’s second-largest semiconductor maker, with product development sites in five other states and eight countries.

The company in December announced plans to build a 500-worker memory design center in Georgia.

Should you invest $1,000 in Micron Technology right now?

Before you consider Micron Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Micron Technology wasn't on the list.

While Micron Technology currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.