Microsoft, Visa rise; Boeing, F5 fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Boeing Co., down $12.58 to $154.46.

The airplane maker reported a much bigger first-quarter loss than analysts' expected.

Microsoft Corp., up $13 to $283.22.

The software maker's fiscal third-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Alphabet Inc., down $87.11 to $2,285.89.

The parent of search engine Google reported its slowest revenue growth since 2020 in the first quarter.

Visa Inc., up $13.01 to $214.11.

The payment processing giant's surge in fiscal second-quarter profits beat Wall Street forecasts.

Mondelez International Inc., up 1 cent to $64.05.

The maker of Oreos, Ritz crackers and Sour Patch Kids reported strong first-quarter financial results.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., up $37.42 to $1,475.63.

The Mexican food chain's first-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

F5 Inc., down $24.90 to $169.01.

The computer networking company cut its revenue guidance for the year because of supply chain problems.

Juniper Networks Inc., down $1.70 to $31.90.

The computer network equipment maker warned investors about the lingering impact from supply chain problems.

