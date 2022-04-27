S&P 500   4,183.96 (+0.21%)
DOW   33,301.93 (+0.19%)
QQQ   316.76 (-3.89%)
AAPL   156.57 (-3.87%)
MSFT   283.22 (+0.89%)
FB   174.95 (-6.44%)
GOOGL   2,285.89 (-7.13%)
AMZN   2,763.34 (-5.41%)
TSLA   881.51 (-11.67%)
NVDA   184.15 (-7.47%)
BABA   88.32 (+2.89%)
NIO   16.76 (-3.18%)
AMD   84.91 (-6.37%)
CGC   5.23 (-6.10%)
MU   66.47 (-5.21%)
T   19.07 (-2.26%)
GE   78.21 (-12.98%)
F   14.85 (-2.24%)
DIS   115.21 (-3.95%)
AMC   15.85 (-6.54%)
PFE   49.74 (+1.61%)
PYPL   82.61 (-5.89%)
NFLX   188.54 (-10.18%)
Microsoft, Visa rise; Boeing, F5 fall

Wednesday, April 27, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Boeing Co., down $12.58 to $154.46.

The airplane maker reported a much bigger first-quarter loss than analysts' expected.

Microsoft Corp., up $13 to $283.22.

The software maker's fiscal third-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Alphabet Inc., down $87.11 to $2,285.89.

The parent of search engine Google reported its slowest revenue growth since 2020 in the first quarter.

Visa Inc., up $13.01 to $214.11.

The payment processing giant's surge in fiscal second-quarter profits beat Wall Street forecasts.

Mondelez International Inc., up 1 cent to $64.05.

The maker of Oreos, Ritz crackers and Sour Patch Kids reported strong first-quarter financial results.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., up $37.42 to $1,475.63.

The Mexican food chain's first-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

F5 Inc., down $24.90 to $169.01.

The computer networking company cut its revenue guidance for the year because of supply chain problems.

Juniper Networks Inc., down $1.70 to $31.90.

The computer network equipment maker warned investors about the lingering impact from supply chain problems.


7 Consumer Discretionary Stocks That May Defy Expectations

Consumer discretionary stocks are those of companies that make products that are popular, but not considered essential. These stocks tend to perform well in a bull market but can lag behind the broader market during periods of volatility. And for the last six months, the volatility that the market has been enduring is adding risk to buying consumer discretionary stocks.

Simply put, consumers will have to be discerning because there are a lot of stocks that will perform poorly. However, like most sectors of the market, it's important for investors to not paint all consumer discretionary stocks with a broad brush. There are several companies that continue to show solid demand remains in place. This is despite high inflation and rising interest rates.

That's the focus of this special presentation. We're highlighting seven consumer discretionary stocks that are worthy of keeping in your portfolio no matter what happens in the broader market.



View the "7 Consumer Discretionary Stocks That May Defy Expectations".


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)
2.5815 of 5 stars		$1,475.63-2.7%N/A64.38Buy$1,975.69
Juniper Networks (JNPR)
2.4848 of 5 stars		$31.90-7.9%2.63%41.97Buy$35.79
Alphabet (GOOGL)
2.7333 of 5 stars		$2,285.89-7.1%N/A20.37Buy$3,468.09
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

