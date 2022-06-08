×
S&P 500   4,115.77 (-1.08%)
DOW   32,910.90 (-0.81%)
QQQ   307.64 (-0.72%)
AAPL   147.96 (-0.50%)
MSFT   270.41 (-0.77%)
FB   196.64 (+0.51%)
GOOGL   2,343.88 (+0.04%)
AMZN   121.18 (-1.48%)
TSLA   725.60 (+1.25%)
NVDA   186.48 (-1.47%)
NIO   20.38 (+3.72%)
BABA   119.62 (+14.67%)
AMD   101.90 (-3.21%)
CGC   4.13 (-2.59%)
MU   68.60 (-3.05%)
T   21.05 (-0.43%)
GE   77.16 (-1.08%)
F   13.53 (-1.53%)
DIS   107.34 (-0.42%)
AMC   13.52 (+3.44%)
PFE   53.47 (-0.91%)
PYPL   87.51 (-1.22%)
NFLX   202.83 (+2.12%)
Moderna, Roku rise; Scotts Miracle-Gro, Charles River fall

Wednesday, June 8, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co., down $9.05 to $93.13.

The lawn and garden care company slashed its profit forecast for the year.

Campbell Soup Co., up 71 cents to $47.31.

The maker of canned soup, Pepperidge Farm cookies and V8 juice raised its revenue forecast for the year.

DocuSign Inc., up $2.36 to $90.10.

The maker of electronic signature technology announced an expanded partnership with Microsoft.

Moderna Inc., up $3.19 to $148.53.

The drugmaker said an experimental vaccine that combines its original COVID-19 shot with protection against the omicron variant appears to work.

Western Digital Corp., down $2.50 to $57.82.

The maker of data storage devices said it's reviewing options for separating its flash and hard disk drive businesses.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc., down $10.31 to $236.90.

The provider of pharmaceutical research services warned investors of weak earnings growth in the second quarter.

O-I Glass Inc., up 68 cents to $17.65.

The glass container maker gave investors an encouraging update on second-quarter earnings growth.

Roku Inc., up $8.46 to $101.88.

The video streaming company is reportedly a buyout target for Netflix.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Western Digital (WDC)
2.6588 of 5 stars		$57.82-4.1%N/A10.02Buy$70.76
DocuSign (DOCU)
2.5231 of 5 stars		$90.10+2.7%N/A-257.43Hold$169.60
Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)
2.4067 of 5 stars		$236.90-4.2%N/A28.86Buy$386.17
Campbell Soup (CPB)
2.0165 of 5 stars		$47.31+1.5%3.13%15.61Hold$44.33
Roku (ROKU)
2.5077 of 5 stars		$101.88+9.1%N/A103.96Buy$217.27
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

